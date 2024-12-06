Hublot SA: SR_A HUBLOT 3.0 IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DR SAMUEL ROSS MBE

Faithful to Hublot's 'Art of Fusion', the brilliant artist and designer Samuel Ross takes his creativity to new heights through considered and accomplished work involving a variety of materials and colours. This new edition of the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A by Samuel Ross, presented during Miami Art Week, embodies this constantly evolving approach.

To stay up-to-date, follow: @Hublot Hublot

NYON, Switzerland , Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 44 years, Hublot has been incessantly innovating, pushing the technical and aesthetic boundaries of its models. A subtle balance between watchmaking expertise and a vision of the future, Hublot timepieces are stunningly contemporary. This success has been made possible by cutting-edge research into materials and collaborations with some of the world's leading artists and designers. Samuel Ross has spectacularly combined these two aspects.

Artist and Designer Samuel Ross has defined his perspective through the arts, through developing architecture for the body. Through founding both companies A-Cold-Wall***, since 2015, and SR_A since 2019, Ross has pioneered a signature design language that has translated to immersive, radical collaborations, developing and establishing a global, esteemed cult audience. This has been achieved by developing a new millennial perspective in luxury goods, the arts and fashion through his European atelier SR_A - co-founded in the same year he was awarded the Hublot Design Prize.

In 2020, to celebrate the watchmaker's 40th anniversary, the artist unveiled the REFORM sculpture, which inspired the design of the Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross, the first collaboration between Samuel Ross and Hublot on a timepiece. The model expresses the artist's love of colour and geometry, and especially a shared passion for the 'fusion' of materials, one of the Hublot brand's hallmarks.

This pioneering model led to the new Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A by Samuel Ross being unveiled during Miami Art Week. Having worked with shades of orange and green, the artist chose to redefine the materials used, while introducing a new chromatic variation based around the colour blue.

Retaining its 44 mm diameter and 13.75 mm thickness, the emblematic Big Bang case features a honeycomb pattern in a new grey finish that extends to the movement. Highlighted by a two-tone finish on the bezel-satin finish on the top and a shiny microblasted finish on the side-it is completed with hands and hour markers enhanced by two shades of blue, one dark and one light. The lighter shade also adorns the crown moulding. The 3 o'clock-9 o'clock flanks and the bezel lugs are made from a frosted grey carbon, while the dial is in sapphire. As with the two previous versions, the Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A by Samuel Ross is powered by the Manufacture calibre HUB6035, whose 264 components include a self-winding micro-rotor and, naturally, a skeleton tourbillon visible at 6 o'clock. The power reserve is 72 hours. The flexible rubber strap is finished in the dark blue already featured on the minute hand and hour markers and is perforated with the same honeycomb motif as the case. It can be adjusted thanks to a clasp that has also been redesigned.

Only 50 examples of this new Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A by Samuel Ross will be available for sale, each presented in a specially designed collector's box.

By reflecting on how to use the latest technology and materials as tools to offer a contemporary vision of watchmaking that focusses on people, surprising them with original details or bringing a smile to their face with a touch of playful colour, we are trying to create a design that speaks a universal language that is both elegant and simple to understand. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Hublot Manufacture and its teams."

- DR SAMUEL ROSS

ARTIST, DESIGNER, AND HUBLOT AMBASSADOR

Ross's story to date

Ross has won numerous awards including Forbes 30 under 30, three British Fashion Awards, the GQ fashion award, the Hublot Design Prize, a Hon. Doctorate for his services to the arts, and an M.B.E for his services to Fashion in 2024.

Ross' artworks and garments sit in the permanent collections of The Met, New York, and Victoria & Albert Museum, London.

He has exhibited with White Cube and Friedman Benda.

Ross' long-term collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh is well documented, being his first design assistant.

Through his maison SR_A, Ross has pioneered a signature design language that has translated to immersive, bold partnerships establishing a global, esteemed cult audience.

Ross is partnered with institutions including the Kings Trust and The Royal College of art, under the SR_A artists grants programme.

Ross also founded A-COLD-WALL* in 2015, the company was acquired in 2024.

HUBLOT

Hublot is a Swiss watch manufacturer founded in 1980 and based in Nyon. For its first ever timepiece, this fundamentally disruptive company combined gold with a rubber strap in a case with a design inspired by a ship's porthole (hublot in French). Thus, the Art of Fusion was born, blending tradition, innovation, craftsmanship, worlds and talents. It became the brand's aesthetic and technical signature.

This identity was strengthened in 2005 with the Big Bang, which attested to an unrivalled know-how in terms of complications, manufacture movements and state-of-the-art materials. Carbon, titanium, ceramic and sapphire have been developed on this model to technical extremes.

This ground-breaking, high-quality approach to watchmaking is summed up in its philosophy 'Be First, Unique and Different.' It gradually led to other collections with innovative designs: Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang, Square Bang and Manufacture Pieces. These draw on high levels of craftsmanship, both in terms of the materials so dear to Hublot (such as Magic Gold, brightly-coloured ceramics and sapphires) and its manufacture movements (Unico chronograph, Meca-10 and high complications such as the Tourbillon, the Cathedral Minute Repeater and the specific Manufacture Pieces movements).

Hublot's world extends to powerful partnerships including football. 'Hublot Loves Football' has become the slogan at the world's biggest sporting events (such as the FIFA World CupTM, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EUROTM) and through its ambassadors. This love of football continues in art, design, music, sport, fine dining and sailing. Lastly, Hublot's implication in joint environmental projects with SORAI and Polar Pod reflects its concern for the issues of the day.

Over 140 boutiques around the world share Hublot's fervour and values, alongside the Hublot.com e-commerce site.

BIG BANG TOURBILLON CARBON SR_A by Samuel Ross

REFERENCE CASE CASEBACK BEZEL

428.NQ.0100.RX.SRA24 Limited to 50 pieces Shiny Microblasted Titanium and Frosted grey Carbon Size: 44 MM Thickness: 13.75 MM Water Resistance: 3 ATM / 30 M Satin-finished Titanium Satined and shiny microblasted Titanium

DIAL MOVEMENT STRAP AND CLASP PRICE Sapphire Crystal with indexes 4h & 7h with dark blue SuperLuminova Indexe 9h with light blue SuperLuminova HUB6035 Manufacture, Self-winding microrotor, skeleton tourbillon 7.17 mm Frequency (HZ): 3 (21'600 A/H) Power reserve (hours): 72 Number of components: 264 Jewels : 26 First bracelet: Dark Blue smooth rubber Additional bracelet: Black smooth rubber 130'000.00 CHF 149'000.00 EUR 143'000.00 USD 124'000.00 GBP

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572543/428_NQ_0100_RX_SRA24_BOX_HR_B_DIGITAL_1_original.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572544/428_NQ_0100_RX_SRA24_BOX_HR_B_DIGITAL_2_original.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572545/428_NQ_0100_RX_SRA24_CU_HR_B_DIGITAL_1_original.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572546/428_NQ_0100_RX_SRA24_CU_HR_B_DIGITAL_2_original.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572547/428_NQ_0100_RX_SRA24_FD_HR_B_DIGITAL_original.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572548/428_NQ_0100_RX_SRA24_SD_HR_B_DIGITAL_original.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765293/5057692/Hublot_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sra-hublot-3-0-in-partnership-with-dr-samuel-ross-mbe-302323847.html