WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group (IPG) announced the sale of its digital company, Huge. The firm has been acquired by AEA Investors, a prominent global private investment company, and will join forces with Hero Digital, an existing AEA portfolio company. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.