WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) was awarded a $6.7 billion contract to provide electronic warfare engineering and technical services support for the U.S. Air Force. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract is the largest ever awarded to HIIs Mission Technologies division.