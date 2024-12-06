BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and revised GDP from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output figures. Economists expect production to grow 1.0 percent on month in October, in contrast to the 2.5 percent decrease in September.In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to gain 3.6 percent annually in November, slower than the 3.9 percent increase in October.At 2.45 am ET, current account and external trade figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 8 billion in October compared to a shortfall of EUR 8.3 billion in September.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases retail sales for October. Sales are forecast to rise 0.9 percent on month, following a 1.2 percent rise in September.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area revised GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the currency bloc expanded 0.4 percent sequentially.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX