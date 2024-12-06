Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
05.12.24
11:53 Uhr
9,240 Euro
-0,185
-1,96 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
9,3859,44507:45
06.12.2024 07:34 Uhr
TGS ASA: TGS Awarded Large 3D Streamer Contract in Southern Atlantic

OSLO, Norway (6 December 2024) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce award of a large 3D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic. Acquisition is scheduled to commence in Q4 this year and the contract has a duration of approximately 140 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this large 3D streamer contract by leveraging our integrated business model. The comprehensive seismic survey is designed for enhanced subsurface imaging in a challenging geological environment. Our Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer and Gemini source technology will secure delivery of high-quality seismic 3D data."

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


