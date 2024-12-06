BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.8057 against the euro and a 2-day low of 87.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7985 and 88.31, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.5855 from Thursday's closing value of 0.5884.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.82 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen and 0.56 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX