BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in November after rising in the prior month, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent yearly in November, after a 4.1 percent gain in October.The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to cheaper international flights and holiday trips, which had been priced higher in October due to the school holidays.'The index was also affected by rent and electricity being cheaper than in October,' Lauri Veski, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.4 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 0.2 percent. Data showed that transport charges rose only 0.4 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in November, in contrast to a 0.6 percent increase in the preceding month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX