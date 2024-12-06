AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2024:
Bond code: AECI05
ISIN: ZAG000199258
Coupon: 9.673%
Interest amount due: R12 902 191.92
Bond code: AECI06
ISIN: ZAG000199266
Coupon: 9.783%
Interest amount due: R11 341 579.32
Interest period: 11 September 2024 to 10 December 2024
Payment date: 11 December 2024
Date convention: Following business day
6 December 2024
Debt sponsor
Questco Proprietary Limited