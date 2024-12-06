AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2024:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 9.673%

Interest amount due: R12 902 191.92

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 9.783%

Interest amount due: R11 341 579.32

Interest period: 11 September 2024 to 10 December 2024

Payment date: 11 December 2024

Date convention: Following business day

6 December 2024

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited