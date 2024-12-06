Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
6 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 December 2024 it purchased a total of 234,646 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           134,646     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.200     GBP1.816 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.190     GBP1.812 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.197272    GBP1.81428

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,458,935 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
11900      2.200         XDUB      08:25:24      00072710980TRLO0 
3790       2.200         XDUB      08:25:24      00072710981TRLO0 
7926       2.195         XDUB      08:48:03      00072711916TRLO0 
265       2.200         XDUB      09:03:32      00072712549TRLO0 
6768       2.200         XDUB      09:03:32      00072712550TRLO0 
3872       2.195         XDUB      09:06:45      00072712629TRLO0 
3744       2.195         XDUB      09:06:45      00072712630TRLO0 
6000       2.195         XDUB      09:48:01      00072714042TRLO0 
2176       2.195         XDUB      09:48:42      00072714099TRLO0 
3979       2.195         XDUB      09:48:42      00072714100TRLO0 
2097       2.200         XDUB      10:27:58      00072715623TRLO0 
6286       2.200         XDUB      10:27:58      00072715624TRLO0 
279       2.200         XDUB      10:58:58      00072716665TRLO0 
6547       2.200         XDUB      10:58:58      00072716666TRLO0 
7505       2.200         XDUB      14:51:36      00072725132TRLO0 
8070       2.200         XDUB      15:09:46      00072726329TRLO0 
4694       2.200         XDUB      15:22:50      00072726813TRLO0 
3709       2.200         XDUB      15:22:50      00072726814TRLO0 
1890       2.200         XDUB      15:32:02      00072727408TRLO0 
3400       2.200         XDUB      15:32:02      00072727409TRLO0 
3162       2.200         XDUB      15:32:02      00072727410TRLO0 
656       2.200         XDUB      15:37:33      00072727572TRLO0 
4950       2.200         XDUB      15:37:33      00072727573TRLO0 
4445       2.200         XDUB      15:39:17      00072727612TRLO0 
3650       2.200         XDUB      15:39:17      00072727613TRLO0 
4445       2.190         XDUB      15:58:37      00072729414TRLO0 
3126       2.190         XDUB      15:58:37      00072729415TRLO0 
1595       2.190         XDUB      16:21:22      00072731355TRLO0 
378       2.190         XDUB      16:21:22      00072731356TRLO0 
202       2.190         XDUB      16:21:22      00072731357TRLO0 
1250       2.190         XDUB      16:21:22      00072731358TRLO0 
4445       2.190         XDUB      16:21:22      00072731359TRLO0 
5035       2.190         XDUB      16:22:32      00072731572TRLO0 
1250       2.190         XDUB      16:22:32      00072731573TRLO0 
1160       2.190         XDUB      16:22:32      00072731574TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3426       181.60        XLON      08:48:03      00072711915TRLO0 
2951       181.60        XLON      08:59:56      00072712429TRLO0 
3559       181.20        XLON      09:29:43      00072713486TRLO0 
3700       181.40        XLON      09:29:43      00072713488TRLO0 
109       181.40        XLON      09:29:43      00072713490TRLO0 
223       181.40        XLON      09:29:43      00072713492TRLO0 
663       181.40        XLON      09:29:43      00072713494TRLO0 
988       181.40        XLON      09:29:43      00072713496TRLO0 
845       181.40        XLON      09:29:43      00072713498TRLO0 
2717       181.40        XLON      09:29:47      00072713510TRLO0 
1809       181.40        XLON      09:29:47      00072713511TRLO0 
2978       181.60        XLON      09:46:32      00072713972TRLO0 
86        181.60        XLON      14:58:02      00072725554TRLO0 
3661       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728722TRLO0 
3066       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728723TRLO0 
3103       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728724TRLO0 
3121       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728725TRLO0 
2929       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728726TRLO0 
3359       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728727TRLO0 
1794       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728728TRLO0 
2895       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728729TRLO0 
1197       181.60        XLON      15:49:54      00072728730TRLO0 
3322       181.40        XLON      15:57:37      00072729378TRLO0 
3256       181.40        XLON      15:57:37      00072729379TRLO0 
3200       181.60        XLON      16:02:29      00072729635TRLO0 
1046       181.60        XLON      16:02:29      00072729636TRLO0 
272       181.60        XLON      16:02:29      00072729637TRLO0 
4104       181.60        XLON      16:02:29      00072729638TRLO0 
880       181.40        XLON      16:03:42      00072729771TRLO0 
3161       181.20        XLON      16:06:03      00072730000TRLO0 
3602       181.20        XLON      16:12:36      00072730502TRLO0 
3400       181.20        XLON      16:12:36      00072730503TRLO0 
3451       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730934TRLO0 
5402       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730935TRLO0 
83        181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730936TRLO0 
2706       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730937TRLO0 
323       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730938TRLO0 
933       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730939TRLO0 
2100       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730940TRLO0 
109       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730941TRLO0 
340       181.20        XLON      16:18:41      00072730942TRLO0 
7111       181.40        XLON      16:21:05      00072731294TRLO0 
110       181.40        XLON      16:22:32      00072731569TRLO0 
1622       181.40        XLON      16:22:32      00072731570TRLO0 
2        181.40        XLON      16:22:32      00072731571TRLO0 
286       181.40        XLON      16:22:46      00072731576TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  363481 
EQS News ID:  2045393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045393&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
