ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces financial calendar for 2025

Finanznachrichten News


ArcelorMittal today announces its financial calendar for 2025.

Earnings results announcements:

  • 6 February 2025: Q4 and full year 2024
  • 2 May 2025: Q1 2025
  • 31 July 2025: Q2 and half year 2025
  • 6 November 2025: Q3 2025

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

  • 6 May 2025

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2023 generated revenues of $68.3 billion, produced 58.1 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 42.0 million tonnes of iron ore.

Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/



Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations


General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
SRI +44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		 +33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com (mailto:investor.relations@arcelormittal.com)




Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:





+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)



