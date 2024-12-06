DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL LN) Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.2061 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2620229 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 363612 EQS News ID: 2045755 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 06, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)