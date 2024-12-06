easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 06-Dec-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 04-Dec-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 05-Dec-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.846879 7.963000 8.809879 66779782 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.906758 8.006505 8.913263 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 6398073 0.844062 GB00B7KR2P84 21352 0.002817 US2778562098 Sub 6419425 0.846879% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted n/a 117922 0.015557 Right to Recall n/a 17/01/2029 2937 0.000387 Physical Option n/a Sub 120859 0.015944% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 09/12/2024 Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps N/A 15/01/2025 Cash 31088 0.004101 Swaps N/A 31/01/2025 Cash 31369 0.004138 Swaps N/A 03/03/2025 Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps N/A 18/03/2025 Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps N/A 21/03/2025 Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps N/A 28/03/2025 Cash 17038906 2.247847 Swaps N/A 31/03/2025 Cash 130000 0.017150 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps N/A 04/07/2025 Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps N/A 14/07/2025 Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps N/A 29/08/2025 Cash 20902 0.002757 Swaps N/A 03/10/2025 Cash 15734 0.002076 Swaps N/A 31/10/2025 Cash 1411 0.000186 Swaps N/A 22/12/2025 Cash 581417 0.076703 Swaps N/A 18/03/2026 Cash 375081 0.049482 Swaps N/A 26/05/2026 Cash 95207 0.012560 Swaps N/A 04/06/2026 Cash 18259 0.002409 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 1220312 0.160989 Swaps N/A 31/08/2026 Cash 66896 0.008825 Swaps N/A 16/09/2026 Cash 11311 0.001492 Swaps N/A 30/10/2026 Cash 177673 0.023439 Swaps N/A 14/06/2027 Cash 519290 0.068507 Swaps N/A 15/02/2028 Cash 4481 0.000591

Swaps N/A Sub 60239498 7.947056% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 3.520616 3.621526% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

05-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

