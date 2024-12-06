Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
06.12.24
11:26 Uhr
6,900 Euro
-0,028
-0,40 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9126,92811:41
6,9126,92811:41
Dow Jones News
06.12.2024 10:34 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
06-Dec-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
04-Dec-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
05-Dec-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.846879        7.963000          8.809879        66779782 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.906758        8.006505          8.913263 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  6398073                             0.844062 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
                                  21352                              0.002817 
US2778562098 
 
 
                Sub 6419425                             0.846879% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  n/a                                 117922             0.015557 
Right to Recall                           n/a 
 
 
                  17/01/2029                             2937              0.000387 
Physical Option                           n/a 
 
 
                Sub                                   120859             0.015944% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  09/12/2024                             Cash              3741114             0.493544 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/01/2025                             Cash              31088              0.004101 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/01/2025                             Cash              31369              0.004138 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/03/2025                             Cash              3442539             0.454155 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2025                             Cash              5529400             0.729463 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/03/2025                             Cash              9583494             1.264296 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/03/2025                             Cash              17038906            2.247847 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/03/2025                             Cash              130000             0.017150 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2025                             Cash              13559646            1.788848 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/07/2025                             Cash              3968795             0.523581 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2025                             Cash              75173              0.009917 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/08/2025                             Cash              20902              0.002757 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/10/2025                             Cash              15734              0.002076 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/10/2025                             Cash              1411              0.000186 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/12/2025                             Cash              581417             0.076703 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2026                             Cash              375081             0.049482 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  26/05/2026                             Cash              95207              0.012560 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/06/2026                             Cash              18259              0.002409 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2026                             Cash              1220312             0.160989 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/08/2026                             Cash              66896              0.008825 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/09/2026                             Cash              11311              0.001492 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/10/2026                             Cash              177673             0.023439 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/06/2027                             Cash              519290             0.068507 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/02/2028                             Cash              4481              0.000591

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2- 

Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                                   60239498            7.947056% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Bank of America, National 
                  Association 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities, Inc. 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch B.V. 
 
 
                                                    3.520616            3.621526% 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch International 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

05-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 363482 
EQS News ID:  2045395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045395&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.