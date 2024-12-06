BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth accelerated somewhat as initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 1.1 percent annually in the September quarter, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. That was in line with the flash data published on November 14.The expenditure breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure of households grew 3.0 percent, while government consumption dropped by 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation advanced 0.3 percent from last year. Net foreign demand showed a 1.4 percent decline, as exports fell amid an increase in imports.Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP declined 0.3 percent versus a 0.8 percent expansion in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, GDP showed a decrease of 0.2 percent.Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted GDP contracted marginally by 0.1 percent, revised from a flat change, after rising 0.1 percent in the second quarter.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX