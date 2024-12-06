First HPBC 2.0 Distributed PV Power Plant Successfully Connected to the Grid

YICHUN, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the photovoltaic (PV) power plant at Longfei Wood Products Factory in Yichun, Heilongjiang Province of China, was successfully connected to the grid. This marks the completion of first HPBC 2.0 distributed PV power plant, now officially put into commercial operation.

Superior Power Generation Performance

Yichun, known as "The Forest Capital of China," boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.8% and a forestry area of 40,000 square kilometers, making it a key national base for the timber industry. The wood products factory relies heavily on power-intensive equipment, such as sawmills, planers, and cutting machines, creating significant electricity demand and operational cost pressures.

The Longfei Wood Products Factory PV power plant has an installed capacity of 2.2 MW, utilizing LONGi's industry-leading HPBC 2.0 dual-glass PV modules with a module power of 630W. The plant generates an annual output of 3.2 million kWh, providing electricity for the factory while also yielding annual electricity sales revenue of 1.2 million RMB.

LONGi's HPBC 2.0 modules deliver superior power generation performance. Compared to a TOPCon PV power plant of the same capacity, the Longfei plant generates an additional 110,000 kWh annually, representing a 3.56% power gain.

With the same surface area, LONGi's HPBC 2.0 dual-glass modules increase installed capacity by 5% compared to TOPCon modules, achieving an 8.56% power generation gain.

Efficient Installation & Tailored Solutions

Efficient and reliable PV modules, paired with customized construction solutions, are key to optimizing power output, overall project cost, and lifecycle electricity cost.

To maximize installed capacity and power generation, the project adopted ground-mounted installation at the optimal tilt angle. This method ensures maximum absorption of solar radiation, significantly improving efficiency. Compared to a flat rooftop installation, the ground-mounted approach delivers 25% more power generation while offering easier maintenance and lower operational costs.

The Arrival of the BC Era

In November 2022, LONGi unveiled its revolutionary HPBC 1.0 cell technology, heralding the BC era. Two years later, after achieving 20 GW in HPBC1.0 sales, LONGi ushered in the HPBC 2.0 era.

HPBC 2.0 builds on the strong foundation of the first generation, overcoming critical technical challenges in cell substrates, passivation technology, and manufacturing process technology. Its mass production cell efficiency exceeds 26.6%, making it the world's most efficient PV cell technology in mass production. The technology incorporates LONGi's proprietary high-quality TaiRay silicon wafers, significantly reducing PV cell degradation. Additionally, its self-developed bipolar composite passivation technology achieves an open circuit voltage exceeding 745 mV, reducing current loss and further improving conversion efficiency.

Compared to TOPCon modules, HPBC 2.0 products exhibit superior resistance to UV, damp heat, and thermal cycling. They feature a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C, an improvement of 0.03%/°C over TOPCon. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, where winter temperatures in Yichun can drop as low as -30°C, these modules demonstrate outstanding durability and reliable performance under extreme conditions.

The establishment of first HPBC 2.0 PV power plant not only supports Yichun's transition from a timber-based economy to an ecological one but also signifies the nationwide potential for HPBC 2.0 distributed PV power plants to take root and flourish.

As the BC technology ecosystem continues to expand, LONGi is committed to working alongside partners to deliver premium PV power plants for commercial and industrial customers. These plants exemplify the key benefits of BC technology: higher power generation, enhanced reliability, superior aesthetics, and durability for over 30 years. Together, LONGi and its partners are ensuring that green energy becomes the foundation for sustainable development across more industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575156/LONGi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-hpbc-2-0-distributed-pv-power-plant-successfully-connected-to-the-grid-302324843.html