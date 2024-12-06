Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

6th December 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 5th December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

5th December 2024 50.74p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 50.51p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

6th December 2024