CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight has now turned on the payrolls data due from the U.S. on Friday morning. Markets expect the Federal Reserve, which is tasked with conducting monetary policy to support the goals of maximum employment and stable prices to take cognizance of the price pressures emanating from the labor market.The unemployment rate is expected to edge up to 4.2 percent in November from 4.1 percent in the previous month. Markets also expect the addition to payrolls to record 200 thousand versus 12 thousand in the previous month. Average hourly earnings, another key labor market metric is expected to edge down on a monthly as well as yearly basis.Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve, in its decision which is 12 days away is still expected to reduce rates. However, as shown in the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December has decreased to 68 percent whereas the expected probability of a status quo has increased to 32 percent.Wall Street Futures are in mildly negative territory. European benchmarks are trading in the green zone. Asian benchmarks closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices declined amidst demand concerns. Gold rebounded after Thursday's correction. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined amidst whipsawing Bitcoin prices.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,753.60, down 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,070.50, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 20,418.15, up 0.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,353.13, up 0.04% France's CAC 40 at 7,423.73, up 1.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,974.15, up 0.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,068.50, down 0.80% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,420.90, down 0.64% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,404.08, up 1.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,865.85, up 1.56%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0586, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.2767, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 150.56, up 0.32% AUD/USD at 0.6424, down 0.40% USD/CAD at 1.4040, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 105.82, up 0.10%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.187%, up 0.17% Germany at 2.1245%, up 0.97% France at 2.864%, down 0.66% U.K. at 4.3315%, up 1.11% Japan at 1.043%, down 1.04%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $71.41, down 0.94%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $67.64, down 0.97%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,655.59, up 0.27%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,180.66, down 4.11% Ethereum at $3,871.28, down 1.63% XRP (XRP) at $2.27, down 4.93% Solana at $234.81, down 1.10% BNB at $715.50, down 2.57%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX