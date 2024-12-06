Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:20 Uhr
2,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 13:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Electrovaya Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Date for Q4 and FY-2024 Financial Results & Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will file and release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, following the market close on Thursday, December 12, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call details:

  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

  • Time: 5:00 pm. Eastern Standard Time (ET)

  • Toll Free: 877-545-0523

  • International: 973-528-0016

  • Participant Access Code: 841419

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on December 12, 2024 through December 26, 2024. To access the replay, the dial-in number is 877-481-4010 and 919-882-2331. The replay passcode is 51758

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications.Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Jamestown New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
