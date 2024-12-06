All references to dollars herein are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, announces that it has retained Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum") to provide market making services to maintain orderly trading in the Company's securities. Ventum has been engaged for an initial period expiring on October 1, 2025, which may be extended by mutual agreement, and will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 plus reasonable pre-approved expenses and applicable taxes.

Ventum and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Ventum does not have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Ventum is a leading independent Canadian financial services firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with significant operations in Vancouver, British Columbia and 13 offices nationwide. Ventum is distinguished by its entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional client service supporting individuals, businesses and institutional clients across Canada.

Ventum has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V in providing the above services.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and

changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein

as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

