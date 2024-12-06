Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2024 14:34 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apollo Art Auctions encapsulates the celebration of cultures through the Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities sale, bringing a touch of luxury during the holiday season

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is proud to announce the 'Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities' auction taking place on the 15th of December. The auction will showcase a wide selection of excellent Egyptian, Roman, Greek, Viking, Medieval, Western Asiatic, and more antiquities ranging from 5000 BC to 15th century AD. The sale will be held at our central London showroom, 63 - 64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW, and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform at 3 p.m. GMT.

This Christmas, Apollo Art Auctions presents a journey through the ages with an eclectic selection of well-provenanced antiquities, showcasing a diverse range of authentic antiquities this holiday season, sourced from distinguished collections, including Alison Barker (1951-2021), Mrs. B. Ellison, W. Benson Harer, Drexel Institute, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Nahum Goldmann (1894-1982), Shlomo Moussaieff (1923-2015), and Dr. Guido Goldman (1937-2020).

Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities Dec 2024

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The auction opens with Lot 2, an iconic and well-preserved Egyptian wooden boat model from the Middle Kingdom period, carved from cedar wood with original pigmentation intact. Boats like this held profound significance in Egyptian beliefs, as they were thought to transport the soul of the deceased to the afterlife.

Lot 55 - A masterpiece of ancient Egyptian masonry. This vessel, carved from the red jasper stone and is in exceptional condition, preserved as though it was just carved. A vessel such as this one would have been a symbol of status and used to contain precious perfumes and oils.

We move forward to a remarkable assemblage of Greek pottery. Lot 87, a rare and large Attic black-glazed kylix featuring a satyr with an erect phallus and a spiralling tail. This imagery is fitting for its intended purpose, as kylixes were used for drinking wine. Satyrs, half-human, half-horse companions of Dionysus, the god of wine, were often depicted engaging in mischievous or immoral acts. Notably, the exterior of this kylix is plain, concealing the satyr depicted on the tondo (interior base). As wine fills the cup, the image remains hidden until gradually revealed as the drink is consumed, making it an ideal conversation piece for Greek symposiums.

Indulge in a large selection of fine and wearable jewellery throughout the sale, in particular, lot 104, a rare Classical Period gold ring showcasing a mythological scene of a griffin attacking a galloping horse. The craftsmanship is exceptional, capturing the dynamic energy of the scene with remarkable artistic realism, characteristic of the Classical period.

Lot 179 - A life-sized marble head of Roman Emperor Septimius Severus. Severus, often referred to as the first African emperor, hailed from a prominent family in Leptis Magna, North Africa, and strengthened his rule by marrying Julia Domna of a distinguished Syrian family. Rising through military ranks, he earned total loyalty from a highly remunerated army, establishing an empire of great respect. His architectural legacy endures today, with monuments like the triumphal arch in the Roman Forum serving as enduring symbols of political propaganda.

Moving on to close the sale, you find a large selection of Byzantine artifacts and jewellery featuring lot 295, a large, wearable gold medallion depicting Emperor Theodosius, a powerful representation of Christianity. Likely owned by a high-ranking soldier or a court official, this medallion exemplifies the influence and prestige of Byzantine art and culture.

All lots will be available to view at our showroom by appointment only from 6th to the 13th of December, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All items are professionally handled by our white-gloved team, who prepare them for in-house shipping. Contact us via email enquiries@apolloauctions.com or by calling (+44) 7424 994167.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.