ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Winter Conference December 10-11, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Winter Conference" is taking place on December 10-11, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, December 10, with Company presentations beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday December 10. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday December 11 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, December 10, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.

Presentation Time

Organization

Ticker

10:00am

Prenetics Global Limited view presentation here

NASDAQ:PRE

10:30am

Nexgel Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:NXGL

11:00am

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp view presentation here

NASDAQ:AZ

11:30am

Ideal Power Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:IPWR

12:00pm

Netsol Technologies Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:NTWK

12:30pm

Inuvo Inc view presentation here

NYSE AMEX:INUV

1:00pm

Helport AI Ltd view presentation here

NASDAQ:HPAI

1:30pm

DHI Group Inc view presentation here

NYSE:DHX

2:00pm

Anixa Biosciences Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:ANIX

2:30pm

Cadiz Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:CDZI

3:00pm

Banzai International Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:BNZI

About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and exclusive 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.

Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
