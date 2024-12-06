iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Winter Conference December 10-11, 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Winter Conference" is taking place on December 10-11, 2024.
The conference begins on Tuesday, December 10, with Company presentations beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday December 10. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday December 11 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:
Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/
On Tuesday, December 10, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.
Presentation Time
Organization
Ticker
10:00am
Prenetics Global Limited view presentation here
NASDAQ:PRE
10:30am
Nexgel Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:NXGL
11:00am
A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp view presentation here
NASDAQ:AZ
11:30am
Ideal Power Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:IPWR
12:00pm
Netsol Technologies Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:NTWK
12:30pm
Inuvo Inc view presentation here
NYSE AMEX:INUV
1:00pm
Helport AI Ltd view presentation here
NASDAQ:HPAI
1:30pm
DHI Group Inc view presentation here
NYSE:DHX
2:00pm
Anixa Biosciences Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:ANIX
2:30pm
Cadiz Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:CDZI
3:00pm
Banzai International Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:BNZI
About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and exclusive 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.
