iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Winter Conference December 10-11, 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Winter Conference" is taking place on December 10-11, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, December 10, with Company presentations beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday December 10. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday December 11 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, December 10, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.

Presentation Time Organization Ticker 10:00am Prenetics Global Limited view presentation here NASDAQ:PRE 10:30am Nexgel Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:NXGL 11:00am A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp view presentation here NASDAQ:AZ 11:30am Ideal Power Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:IPWR 12:00pm Netsol Technologies Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:NTWK 12:30pm Inuvo Inc view presentation here NYSE AMEX:INUV 1:00pm Helport AI Ltd view presentation here NASDAQ:HPAI 1:30pm DHI Group Inc view presentation here NYSE:DHX 2:00pm Anixa Biosciences Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:ANIX 2:30pm Cadiz Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:CDZI 3:00pm Banzai International Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:BNZI

About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and exclusive 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.

