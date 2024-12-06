Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Dec-2024 / 13:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 6 December 2024 Director/PDMR Shareholder Britvic plc (the "Company") announces that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs under which employees are eligible to receive allocations of free shares (1) in the Company. 1. A total of 314,831 Shares at a price of 1,280.273 pence per Share were awarded to participants of the SIP on 6 December 2024. 2. The following Directors were allocated, for no consideration, the number of shares set out against their names below: Name of Executive Director/PDMR Position (Executive Director/PDMR) Date acquired Number of Shares awarded Share Plan Simon Litherland Executive Director 6 December 2024 SIP 281 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 6 December 2024 SIP 281

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's PSP and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name of Executive Number of Name of Connected Number of Total Percentage of Issued Share Director Shares Person Shares Shares Capital Simon Litherland 453,539 - - 453,539 0.18% Rebecca Napier 13,744 - - 13,744 0.00%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Notes 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares").

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0 281 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 281 -- Price GBP0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06 (f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0 281 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 281 -- Price GBP0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06 (f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

