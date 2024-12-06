Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:28 Uhr
15,300 Euro
-0,200
-1,29 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40015,90015:36
Dow Jones News
06.12.2024 15:19 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
06-Dec-2024 / 13:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
6 December 2024 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholder 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") announces that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share 
Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs under which 
employees are eligible to receive allocations of free shares (1) in the Company. 
 1. A total of 314,831 Shares at a price of 1,280.273 pence per Share were awarded to participants of the SIP 
  on 6 December 2024. 
 
 2. The following Directors were allocated, for no consideration, the number of shares set out against their 
  names below: 
 
 
Name of Executive Director/PDMR Position (Executive Director/PDMR) Date acquired       Number of Shares awarded 
                                          Share Plan 
Simon Litherland        Executive Director         6 December 2024 SIP    281 
Rebecca Napier         Executive Director         6 December 2024 SIP    281

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's PSP and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name of Executive    Number of   Name of Connected   Number of   Total    Percentage of Issued Share 
Director        Shares     Person         Shares     Shares   Capital 
Simon Litherland    453,539    -           -       453,539   0.18% 
Rebecca Napier     13,744     -           -       13,744   0.00%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Notes 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares"). 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic 
                                     Share Incentive Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP0          281 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           281 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP0 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2024/12/06 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside of a trading venue 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Rebecca Napier 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic 
                                     Share Incentive Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP0          281 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           281 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP0 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2024/12/06 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside of a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  363752 
EQS News ID:  2046197 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046197&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.