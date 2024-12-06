MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 5 December 2024 was 367.03p (ex-income) 368.69p (cum income).
06 December 2024
