AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa" (Superior) of FM Insurance Company Limited (FMI) (United Kingdom). FMI is a subsidiary of FM group. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) was stable.

The withdrawal follows the company's request to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process after it executed a Part VII transfer of its insurance assets and liabilities to its sister company, FM Insurance Europe S.A. (Luxembourg).

AM Best's procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, a final rating opinion could not be produced for FMI due to the absence of any insurance liabilities and its plans to discontinue its insurance activities.

