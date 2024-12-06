Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 16:26 Uhr
Milrose Consultants Expands Services Through Acquisition of Construction Specifications, Inc

Finanznachrichten News

Milrose Consultants, a leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Construction Specifications, Inc (CSI), a New Jersey-based firm specializing in architectural specification writing and consulting.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Milrose Consultants, a leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Construction Specifications, Inc (CSI), a New Jersey-based firm specializing in architectural specification writing and consulting.

CSI has over 50 years of experience as the country's leading provider of high-quality, accurate, and timely architectural specifications.? The firm has contributed to both public and private renovation and construction projects worldwide, by servicing a diverse clientele that includes government agencies, educational?institutions, commercial enterprises, and residential developments.??

The new Milrose Consultants and CSI partnership will allow both companies to leverage each other's capabilities and geographic reach to better serve their clients and enhance the portfolio of services they can offer across an expanded national footprint.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron and the very talented team at Construction Specifications, Inc. into the Milrose family," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants. "CSI's leading national expertise in architectural specification consulting complements our existing services and enhances our ability to provide end-to-end building compliance solutions for our clients.? This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality consulting services across all stages of the construction project lifecycle in all locations nationally."

Aaron Pine, CEO of CSI shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Milrose Consultants presents an incredible opportunity to offer immediate value in more end markets and throughout the Milrose Companies relationships. We are excited to combine our expertise and provide industry leading innovation and the highest level of client service and expert solutions to our current and new clients."

The acquisition of CSI represents an exciting new chapter for Milrose Consultants. By combining their strengths and expertise, the company is poised to deliver even greater value to their clients while continuing to uphold their commitment to excellence.

About Milrose Consultants

Milrose is the leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions spanning a broad spectrum of industry sectors including commercial, retail, industrial, multi-family residential, healthcare, and life sciences. Founded in 1988, Milrose enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code and zoning, regulatory filing, due diligence, and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit?www.milrose.com.

Contact Information

Frank Iovino
Chief Revenue Officer
fiovino@milrose.com
(212) 894-0171

Source: Milrose Consultants



