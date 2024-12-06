Milrose Consultants Expands Services Through Acquisition of Construction Specifications, Inc

Milrose Consultants, a leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Construction Specifications, Inc (CSI), a New Jersey-based firm specializing in architectural specification writing and consulting.

CSI has over 50 years of experience as the country's leading provider of high-quality, accurate, and timely architectural specifications.? The firm has contributed to both public and private renovation and construction projects worldwide, by servicing a diverse clientele that includes government agencies, educational?institutions, commercial enterprises, and residential developments.??

The new Milrose Consultants and CSI partnership will allow both companies to leverage each other's capabilities and geographic reach to better serve their clients and enhance the portfolio of services they can offer across an expanded national footprint.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron and the very talented team at Construction Specifications, Inc. into the Milrose family," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants. "CSI's leading national expertise in architectural specification consulting complements our existing services and enhances our ability to provide end-to-end building compliance solutions for our clients.? This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality consulting services across all stages of the construction project lifecycle in all locations nationally."

Aaron Pine, CEO of CSI shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Milrose Consultants presents an incredible opportunity to offer immediate value in more end markets and throughout the Milrose Companies relationships. We are excited to combine our expertise and provide industry leading innovation and the highest level of client service and expert solutions to our current and new clients."

The acquisition of CSI represents an exciting new chapter for Milrose Consultants. By combining their strengths and expertise, the company is poised to deliver even greater value to their clients while continuing to uphold their commitment to excellence.

