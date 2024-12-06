DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Dec-2024 / 17:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 6 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 97,260 Highest price paid per share: 135.50p Lowest price paid per share: 128.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.2044p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,512,619 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,512,619) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 131.2044p 97,260

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 814 135.50 08:00:26 00314370147TRLO1 XLON 147 134.50 08:27:37 00314380419TRLO1 XLON 441 134.50 08:27:37 00314380420TRLO1 XLON 683 134.00 08:39:14 00314385273TRLO1 XLON 86 134.00 08:39:14 00314385274TRLO1 XLON 574 134.00 08:41:36 00314386257TRLO1 XLON 197 134.00 08:41:36 00314386258TRLO1 XLON 710 134.00 08:43:05 00314386998TRLO1 XLON 62 134.00 08:43:05 00314386999TRLO1 XLON 262 134.00 08:45:54 00314388256TRLO1 XLON 769 133.00 08:45:54 00314388257TRLO1 XLON 763 132.50 08:57:23 00314392412TRLO1 XLON 144 132.50 08:57:23 00314392413TRLO1 XLON 619 132.50 08:57:23 00314392414TRLO1 XLON 834 132.50 08:57:23 00314392415TRLO1 XLON 73 132.50 09:16:37 00314402737TRLO1 XLON 681 132.50 09:16:37 00314402738TRLO1 XLON 772 132.50 09:36:38 00314414016TRLO1 XLON 754 132.50 09:36:38 00314414017TRLO1 XLON 1524 132.50 09:36:38 00314414018TRLO1 XLON 227 132.50 09:36:38 00314414021TRLO1 XLON 454 132.50 09:36:38 00314414022TRLO1 XLON 1949 132.50 09:36:38 00314414023TRLO1 XLON 180 132.50 09:36:38 00314414024TRLO1 XLON 1547 132.00 10:36:39 00314432313TRLO1 XLON 832 131.50 11:14:57 00314433975TRLO1 XLON 831 131.50 11:34:07 00314434577TRLO1 XLON 831 131.50 11:34:07 00314434578TRLO1 XLON 832 131.50 11:34:07 00314434579TRLO1 XLON 400 131.50 11:53:47 00314435035TRLO1 XLON 2299 131.00 11:59:59 00314435145TRLO1 XLON 387 131.00 11:59:59 00314435146TRLO1 XLON 721 131.50 12:12:17 00314435301TRLO1 XLON 300 131.50 12:12:53 00314435308TRLO1 XLON 110 131.00 12:40:34 00314436124TRLO1 XLON 269 131.00 12:41:02 00314436131TRLO1 XLON 1022 131.00 12:41:02 00314436132TRLO1 XLON 898 131.00 12:41:02 00314436133TRLO1 XLON 766 131.00 12:41:02 00314436134TRLO1 XLON 2363 130.50 12:44:37 00314436286TRLO1 XLON 355 131.00 12:44:37 00314436287TRLO1 XLON 454 131.00 12:44:37 00314436288TRLO1 XLON 721 131.00 12:44:37 00314436289TRLO1 XLON 2112 131.00 12:44:37 00314436290TRLO1 XLON 422 131.00 12:44:37 00314436291TRLO1 XLON 665 131.00 12:44:37 00314436292TRLO1 XLON 1883 130.50 12:45:52 00314436309TRLO1 XLON 393 130.50 12:45:52 00314436310TRLO1 XLON 758 130.50 12:45:52 00314436311TRLO1 XLON 2374 130.50 12:45:52 00314436312TRLO1 XLON 147 130.50 12:45:52 00314436313TRLO1 XLON 1673 130.50 12:55:14 00314436439TRLO1 XLON 1237 130.50 12:56:16 00314436469TRLO1 XLON 1024 130.50 12:56:16 00314436470TRLO1 XLON 886 130.50 12:56:16 00314436471TRLO1 XLON 684 130.50 13:15:21 00314436798TRLO1 XLON 2278 130.00 13:37:36 00314437390TRLO1 XLON 2282 130.00 13:37:45 00314437394TRLO1 XLON 2282 129.50 13:52:47 00314438007TRLO1 XLON 59 129.50 13:52:47 00314438008TRLO1 XLON 2365 129.50 13:52:47 00314438009TRLO1 XLON 906 129.00 13:53:31 00314438039TRLO1 XLON 1495 129.00 13:53:31 00314438040TRLO1 XLON 2482 128.50 13:55:45 00314438113TRLO1 XLON 827 128.50 13:55:45 00314438114TRLO1 XLON 828 128.50 13:55:45 00314438115TRLO1 XLON 587 129.50 14:38:11 00314440807TRLO1 XLON 1711 129.50 14:38:11 00314440808TRLO1 XLON 587 129.50 14:38:11 00314440809TRLO1 XLON 798 131.50 15:30:24 00314443398TRLO1 XLON 2392 131.50 15:30:24 00314443399TRLO1 XLON 684 132.00 15:30:24 00314443400TRLO1 XLON 535 132.00 15:30:24 00314443401TRLO1 XLON 737 132.00 15:30:24 00314443402TRLO1 XLON 1276 132.00 15:30:24 00314443403TRLO1 XLON 257 132.00 15:30:24 00314443404TRLO1 XLON 165 132.00 15:46:02 00314443948TRLO1 XLON 2199 132.00 15:46:02 00314443949TRLO1 XLON 2447 131.50 15:46:06 00314443952TRLO1 XLON 5000 132.00 15:46:06 00314443953TRLO1 XLON 1000 132.00 15:46:06 00314443954TRLO1 XLON 673 132.00 15:46:06 00314443955TRLO1 XLON 158 132.00 15:46:06 00314443956TRLO1 XLON 1316 132.00 15:46:06 00314443957TRLO1 XLON 624 132.00 15:46:06 00314443958TRLO1 XLON 531 132.00 15:46:12 00314443960TRLO1 XLON 387 132.00 15:46:12 00314443961TRLO1 XLON 713 132.00 15:46:12 00314443962TRLO1 XLON 455 132.00 15:46:12 00314443963TRLO1 XLON 2810 132.00 15:46:14 00314443965TRLO1 XLON 482 132.00 15:46:14 00314443966TRLO1 XLON 2453 131.50 15:46:19 00314443969TRLO1 XLON 818 131.50 15:46:19 00314443970TRLO1 XLON 1403 131.50 15:46:19 00314443971TRLO1 XLON 147 131.50 15:46:19 00314443972TRLO1 XLON 185 131.50 15:46:55 00314443995TRLO1 XLON 3209 131.00 16:01:46 00314444439TRLO1 XLON 802 131.00 16:01:46 00314444440TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

