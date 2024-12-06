Anzeige
Samstag, 07.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
06.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,520 Euro
-0,060
-3,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5201,87012:04
Dow Jones News
06.12.2024 19:22 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Dec-2024 / 17:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      97,260 
Highest price paid per share:         135.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.2044p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,512,619 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,512,619) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      131.2044p                    97,260

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
814              135.50          08:00:26         00314370147TRLO1     XLON 
147              134.50          08:27:37         00314380419TRLO1     XLON 
441              134.50          08:27:37         00314380420TRLO1     XLON 
683              134.00          08:39:14         00314385273TRLO1     XLON 
86               134.00          08:39:14         00314385274TRLO1     XLON 
574              134.00          08:41:36         00314386257TRLO1     XLON 
197              134.00          08:41:36         00314386258TRLO1     XLON 
710              134.00          08:43:05         00314386998TRLO1     XLON 
62               134.00          08:43:05         00314386999TRLO1     XLON 
262              134.00          08:45:54         00314388256TRLO1     XLON 
769              133.00          08:45:54         00314388257TRLO1     XLON 
763              132.50          08:57:23         00314392412TRLO1     XLON 
144              132.50          08:57:23         00314392413TRLO1     XLON 
619              132.50          08:57:23         00314392414TRLO1     XLON 
834              132.50          08:57:23         00314392415TRLO1     XLON 
73               132.50          09:16:37         00314402737TRLO1     XLON 
681              132.50          09:16:37         00314402738TRLO1     XLON 
772              132.50          09:36:38         00314414016TRLO1     XLON 
754              132.50          09:36:38         00314414017TRLO1     XLON 
1524              132.50          09:36:38         00314414018TRLO1     XLON 
227              132.50          09:36:38         00314414021TRLO1     XLON 
454              132.50          09:36:38         00314414022TRLO1     XLON 
1949              132.50          09:36:38         00314414023TRLO1     XLON 
180              132.50          09:36:38         00314414024TRLO1     XLON 
1547              132.00          10:36:39         00314432313TRLO1     XLON 
832              131.50          11:14:57         00314433975TRLO1     XLON 
831              131.50          11:34:07         00314434577TRLO1     XLON 
831              131.50          11:34:07         00314434578TRLO1     XLON 
832              131.50          11:34:07         00314434579TRLO1     XLON 
400              131.50          11:53:47         00314435035TRLO1     XLON 
2299              131.00          11:59:59         00314435145TRLO1     XLON 
387              131.00          11:59:59         00314435146TRLO1     XLON 
721              131.50          12:12:17         00314435301TRLO1     XLON 
300              131.50          12:12:53         00314435308TRLO1     XLON 
110              131.00          12:40:34         00314436124TRLO1     XLON 
269              131.00          12:41:02         00314436131TRLO1     XLON 
1022              131.00          12:41:02         00314436132TRLO1     XLON 
898              131.00          12:41:02         00314436133TRLO1     XLON 
766              131.00          12:41:02         00314436134TRLO1     XLON 
2363              130.50          12:44:37         00314436286TRLO1     XLON 
355              131.00          12:44:37         00314436287TRLO1     XLON 
454              131.00          12:44:37         00314436288TRLO1     XLON 
721              131.00          12:44:37         00314436289TRLO1     XLON 
2112              131.00          12:44:37         00314436290TRLO1     XLON 
422              131.00          12:44:37         00314436291TRLO1     XLON 
665              131.00          12:44:37         00314436292TRLO1     XLON 
1883              130.50          12:45:52         00314436309TRLO1     XLON 
393              130.50          12:45:52         00314436310TRLO1     XLON 
758              130.50          12:45:52         00314436311TRLO1     XLON 
2374              130.50          12:45:52         00314436312TRLO1     XLON 
147              130.50          12:45:52         00314436313TRLO1     XLON 
1673              130.50          12:55:14         00314436439TRLO1     XLON 
1237              130.50          12:56:16         00314436469TRLO1     XLON 
1024              130.50          12:56:16         00314436470TRLO1     XLON 
886              130.50          12:56:16         00314436471TRLO1     XLON 
684              130.50          13:15:21         00314436798TRLO1     XLON 
2278              130.00          13:37:36         00314437390TRLO1     XLON 
2282              130.00          13:37:45         00314437394TRLO1     XLON 
2282              129.50          13:52:47         00314438007TRLO1     XLON 
59               129.50          13:52:47         00314438008TRLO1     XLON 
2365              129.50          13:52:47         00314438009TRLO1     XLON 
906              129.00          13:53:31         00314438039TRLO1     XLON 
1495              129.00          13:53:31         00314438040TRLO1     XLON 
2482              128.50          13:55:45         00314438113TRLO1     XLON 
827              128.50          13:55:45         00314438114TRLO1     XLON 
828              128.50          13:55:45         00314438115TRLO1     XLON 
587              129.50          14:38:11         00314440807TRLO1     XLON 
1711              129.50          14:38:11         00314440808TRLO1     XLON 
587              129.50          14:38:11         00314440809TRLO1     XLON 
798              131.50          15:30:24         00314443398TRLO1     XLON 
2392              131.50          15:30:24         00314443399TRLO1     XLON 
684              132.00          15:30:24         00314443400TRLO1     XLON 
535              132.00          15:30:24         00314443401TRLO1     XLON 
737              132.00          15:30:24         00314443402TRLO1     XLON 
1276              132.00          15:30:24         00314443403TRLO1     XLON 
257              132.00          15:30:24         00314443404TRLO1     XLON 
165              132.00          15:46:02         00314443948TRLO1     XLON 
2199              132.00          15:46:02         00314443949TRLO1     XLON 
2447              131.50          15:46:06         00314443952TRLO1     XLON 
5000              132.00          15:46:06         00314443953TRLO1     XLON 
1000              132.00          15:46:06         00314443954TRLO1     XLON 
673              132.00          15:46:06         00314443955TRLO1     XLON 
158              132.00          15:46:06         00314443956TRLO1     XLON 
1316              132.00          15:46:06         00314443957TRLO1     XLON 
624              132.00          15:46:06         00314443958TRLO1     XLON 
531              132.00          15:46:12         00314443960TRLO1     XLON 
387              132.00          15:46:12         00314443961TRLO1     XLON 
713              132.00          15:46:12         00314443962TRLO1     XLON 
455              132.00          15:46:12         00314443963TRLO1     XLON 
2810              132.00          15:46:14         00314443965TRLO1     XLON 
482              132.00          15:46:14         00314443966TRLO1     XLON 
2453              131.50          15:46:19         00314443969TRLO1     XLON 
818              131.50          15:46:19         00314443970TRLO1     XLON 
1403              131.50          15:46:19         00314443971TRLO1     XLON 
147              131.50          15:46:19         00314443972TRLO1     XLON 
185              131.50          15:46:55         00314443995TRLO1     XLON 
3209              131.00          16:01:46         00314444439TRLO1     XLON 
802              131.00          16:01:46         00314444440TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  363770 
EQS News ID:  2046315 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046315&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
