Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2024.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in November 2024, compared with 11 in the previous month and seven in November 2023. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, one clean technology company, one mining company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in November 2024 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to November 2023. The total number of financings in November 2024 was 33, compared with 37 the previous month and 34 in November 2023.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
TSXV welcomed three new issuers in November 2024, compared with four in the previous month and two in November 2023. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2024 decreased 7% compared to the previous month, but were up 83% compared to November 2023. There were 106 financings in November 2024, compared with 110 in the previous month and 88 in November 2023.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|November 2024
|October 2024
|November 2023
|Issuers Listed
|1,829
|1,827
|1,826
|New Issuers Listed
|14
|11
|7
|IPOs
|12
|10
|7
|Graduates from TSXV
|2
|0
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,479
|2,480
|2,497
|IPO Financings Raised
|$318,000,155
|$264,750,000
|$9,101,000
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$487,095,441
|$790,113,840
|$1,239,462,164
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$0
|$227,442,081
|$300,019,950
|Total Financings Raised
|$805,095,596
|$1,282,305,921
|$1,548,583,114
|Total Number of Financings
|33
|37
|34
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,072,609,200,705
|$4,819,547,197,929
|$4,019,885,429,225
Year-to-date Statistics
|2024
|2023
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|141
|132
|+6.8
|IPOs
|127
|115
|+10.4
|Graduates from TSXV
|9
|11
|-18.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,322,122,470
|$513,667,369
|+157.4
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$11,682,642,864
|$11,955,429,389
|-2.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,949,272,144
|$2,017,670,388
|-3.4
|Total Financings Raised
|$14,954,037,478
|$14,486,767,146
|+3.2
|Total Number of Financings
|394
|367
|+7.4
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,072,609,200,705
|$4,019,885,429,225
|+26.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
|November 2024
|October 2024
|November 2023
|Issuers Listed
|1,873
|1,882
|1,905
|New Issuers Listed
|3
|4
|2
|IPOs
|1
|0
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|2
|0
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,942
|1,956
|2,001
|IPO Financings Raised
|$3,000,000
|$0
|$206,675
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$148,840,040
|$56,019,785
|$58,791,471
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$307,712,620
|$436,272,795
|$191,824,479
|Total Financings Raised
|$459,552,660
|$492,292,580
|$250,822,625
|Total Number of Financings
|106
|110
|88
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$86,838,098,291
|$84,676,877,728
|$67,844,168,126
Year-to-date Statistics
|2024
|2023
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|46
|54
|-14.8
|IPOs
|12
|31
|-61.3
|Graduates to TSX
|9
|11
|-18.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$10,587,540
|$30,560,782
|-65.4
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$980,426,117
|$1,048,195,181
|-6.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,223,447,656
|$2,925,000,403
|+10.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,214,461,313
|$4,003,756,366
|+5.3
|Total Number of Financings
|1,062
|1,056
|+0.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$86,838,098,291
|$67,844,168,126
|+28.0
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2024:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Birchtech Corp.
|BCHT
|Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund
|DXCO
|Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund
|DXBG
|Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund
|DXCP
|Global X Equal Weight Canadian Groceries & Staples Index ETF
|MART
|Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF
|SAFE
|Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF
|NRGY
|Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF
|RING
|Global X Gold Producers Index ETF
|GLDX
|Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF
|PAYL
|Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF
|PAYM
|Groupe Dynamite Inc.
|GRGD
|Picton Mahoney Fortified Investment Grade Alternative Fund
|PFIG
|Vizsla Silver Corp.
|VZLA
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Lombard Street Capital Corp.
|LSC.P
|Silver47 Exploration Corp.
|AGA
|Zero Candida Technologies Inc.
|ZCT
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
