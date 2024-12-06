Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2024.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in November 2024, compared with 11 in the previous month and seven in November 2023. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, one clean technology company, one mining company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in November 2024 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to November 2023. The total number of financings in November 2024 was 33, compared with 37 the previous month and 34 in November 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in November 2024, compared with four in the previous month and two in November 2023. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2024 decreased 7% compared to the previous month, but were up 83% compared to November 2023. There were 106 financings in November 2024, compared with 110 in the previous month and 88 in November 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Issuers Listed 1,829 1,827 1,826 New Issuers Listed 14 11 7 IPOs 12 10 7 Graduates from TSXV 2 0 0 Issues Listed 2,479 2,480 2,497 IPO Financings Raised $318,000,155 $264,750,000 $9,101,000 Secondary Financings Raised $487,095,441 $790,113,840 $1,239,462,164 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $227,442,081 $300,019,950 Total Financings Raised $805,095,596 $1,282,305,921 $1,548,583,114 Total Number of Financings 33 37 34 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,072,609,200,705 $4,819,547,197,929 $4,019,885,429,225

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 141 132 +6.8 IPOs 127 115 +10.4 Graduates from TSXV 9 11 -18.2 IPO Financings Raised $1,322,122,470 $513,667,369 +157.4 Secondary Financings Raised $11,682,642,864 $11,955,429,389 -2.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,949,272,144 $2,017,670,388 -3.4 Total Financings Raised $14,954,037,478 $14,486,767,146 +3.2 Total Number of Financings 394 367 +7.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,072,609,200,705 $4,019,885,429,225 +26.2

TSX Venture Exchange **



November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Issuers Listed 1,873 1,882 1,905 New Issuers Listed 3 4 2 IPOs 1 0 1 Graduates to TSX 2 0 0 Issues Listed 1,942 1,956 2,001 IPO Financings Raised $3,000,000 $0 $206,675 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $148,840,040 $56,019,785 $58,791,471 Supplemental Financings Raised $307,712,620 $436,272,795 $191,824,479 Total Financings Raised $459,552,660 $492,292,580 $250,822,625 Total Number of Financings 106 110 88 Market Cap Listed Issues $86,838,098,291 $84,676,877,728 $67,844,168,126

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 46 54 -14.8 IPOs 12 31 -61.3 Graduates to TSX 9 11 -18.2 IPO Financings Raised $10,587,540 $30,560,782 -65.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $980,426,117 $1,048,195,181 -6.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,223,447,656 $2,925,000,403 +10.2 Total Financings Raised $4,214,461,313 $4,003,756,366 +5.3 Total Number of Financings 1,062 1,056 +0.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $86,838,098,291 $67,844,168,126 +28.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Birchtech Corp. BCHT Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund DXCO Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund DXBG Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund DXCP Global X Equal Weight Canadian Groceries & Staples Index ETF MART Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF SAFE Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF NRGY Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF RING Global X Gold Producers Index ETF GLDX Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF PAYL Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF PAYM Groupe Dynamite Inc. GRGD Picton Mahoney Fortified Investment Grade Alternative Fund PFIG Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Lombard Street Capital Corp. LSC.P Silver47 Exploration Corp. AGA Zero Candida Technologies Inc. ZCT

