BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

06 December 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Sterling Date of purchase: 06 December 2024 06 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 162,816 48,377 Lowest price per share (pence) 404.50 403.00 Highest price per share (pence) 404.50 405.50 Trading venue JPM SI London Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 162,816 48,377 Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence): 404.5000 403.6984

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 343,040,913 Sterling Shares 32,414,993 Sterling Shares 27,478,960 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 6 December 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 525,513,680.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001