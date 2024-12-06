Cornwall, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Story Sellers Consulting Inc. is excited to announce the Scaling With Confidence Summit, a one-day virtual event taking place on December 11, 2024. This transformative summit is designed to help service-based entrepreneurs implement actionable strategies and adopt the mindset shifts necessary to achieve consistent $10k months and scale their businesses with clarity and confidence.









Scaling With Confidence Summit Banner

The summit will feature an exclusive lineup of over 10 industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs who have scaled their businesses to 6 and 7 figures. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into client attraction, revenue growth, and achieving sustainable business expansion without the overwhelm. Sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including effective marketing strategies, leadership development, personal branding, and creating systems for long-term success.

Olu Sobanjo, a seasoned entrepreneur, coach, and founder of the Scaling With Confidence Summit, is passionate about empowering business owners to scale their ventures without burnout. "This summit was created to help service-based entrepreneurs break through their growth barriers," said Sobanjo. "We'll equip them with the tools and strategies needed to confidently take their business to the next level, yielding tangible results."

Key Highlights of the Summit Include:

Over 10 expert speakers sharing their proven strategies for scaling service-based businesses

Live Q&A sessions for entrepreneurs to get answers to their pressing questions

Exclusive VIP Access with lifetime access to summit content, VIP speaker gifts, and a private coaching session with Olu Sobanjo

A working lunch session to ensure a balanced and productive summit experience

About the Summit:

The Scaling With Confidence Summit is tailored for service-based entrepreneurs eager to scale their businesses to 6 and 7 figures. With practical advice, real-world success stories, and actionable strategies, this summit offers invaluable insights to help entrepreneurs thrive in a competitive business landscape.

Register Today: The Scaling With Confidence Summit is free to attend. Register now at https://www.scalingwithconfidence.com.

As entrepreneurs face the challenge of scaling their businesses while maintaining financial stability, the Scaling With Confidence Summit aims to address these obstacles by providing actionable insights and strategies from industry leaders who have successfully navigated the path to sustainable growth. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts in fields such as marketing, social media, business development, and more.

"The Scaling With Confidence Summit is more than just an event; it's a movement to empower entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential," said Olu Sobanjo, CEO of Story Sellers Consulting Inc. "By bringing together a diverse group of experts, we aim to provide entrepreneurs with the insights and strategies they need to achieve recurring $10k months and beyond."

Story Sellers Consulting Inc. is known for its excellence in helping service providers and coaches attract and convert clients through innovative methods. The summit further underscores the company's commitment to fostering growth and success within the entrepreneurial community.

Participants will gain exclusive access to workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all designed to inspire and educate. Interactive sessions will also allow attendees to engage directly with experts and gain personalized advice for their unique business challenges.

For entrepreneurs ready to elevate their strategies and achieve financial success, the Scaling With Confidence Summit offers an invaluable opportunity. By attending, participants will learn from top industry leaders and connect with a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to growth and innovation.

Story Sellers Consulting Inc. invites entrepreneurs from all industries to join this transformative event and take the next step toward achieving their business goals. More details, including speaker announcements and registration information, will be released in the coming months.

Empowering Entrepreneurs to Achieve Recurring $10k Months with Expert Insights





Scaling With Confidence Summit December 2024 Speakers

About Story Sellers Consulting Inc

At Story Sellers Consulting Inc., we help service providers and coaches attract and convert clients with videos and client reviews using our proprietary method and tools.

Press Inquiries

Story Sellers Consulting Inc

https://olusobanjo.com

Olu Sobanjo

olu@olusobanjo.com

