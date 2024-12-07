Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.12.2024 04:30 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EpiVax, Inc.: EpiVax Drives Immunogenicity Innovation in 2024: Year in Review

Finanznachrichten News

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc., a leader in preclinical immunogenicity risk assessment for biologic and peptide therapeutics, celebrates a productive 2024 marked by scientific innovation, service diversification, and corporate growth.

EpiVax is an immunology company founded in 1998. We develop and employ extensive analytical capabilities in the field of computational immunology. We assess protein therapeutics for immunogenic risk and design more effective (and safer) vaccines. www.EpiVax.com .

This year, EpiVax expanded the breadth of its immunogenicity risk assessment services with the launch of many new capabilities in the ISPRI (Immunogenicity Screening and Protein Re-engineering Interface) Toolkit and many new assessment offerings.

Notably, EpiVax released the ISPRI Downselect, Quantify, Analyze, Evaluate, Complete, Optimize, and Design fee-for-service analyses - options that assess biologic modalities at different stages of preclinical development, enabling the ranking of individual candidates, modality-specific benchmarking, sequence optimization and in-depth risk analyses with enhanced accuracy, and more. Class I analysis was also added to the ISPRI toolkit this year for selected gene therapy and CAR-T clients.

Further, EpiVax advanced its PANDA® Screening program to support sponsors entering the FDA's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) pathway for generic peptides and their impurities. Key updates included the release of enhanced adaptive in vitro assay offerings and the Innate Immune Response Assay, establishing EpiVax as a "one stop shop" (featuring in silico, in vitro and innate assessment) for generic drug developers. Additionally, EpiVax and FDA-initiated a new contract to develop standardized controls for T cell assays which will help to improve the specificity and sensitivity of such assays industry-wide.

This work was accompanied by notable contributions to the field with the publication of several highly cited articles by the EpiVax team in 2024.

As a result of the expanded offerings, EpiVax immunogenicity risk assessment bookings surged nearly 60% over 2023, driven by a doubling of new clientele across the ISPRI Access, ISPRI Fee-for-Service, and PANDA® service verticals. This success supported an 18% headcount expansion, including strategic leadership additions to continue driving the company's new offerings.

Looking to 2025, guided by nearly three decades of "fearless science", EpiVax is prepared to build on this year's achievements by further integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancements to existing platforms, expanding laboratory capability, and adding scientific expertise that will be announced later in the new year.

About EpiVax
EpiVax is a leader in preclinical immunogenicity assessment and sequence optimization for peptide therapeutics, biologic therapeutics, and vaccines. EpiVax partners with a global roster of companies, agencies, and academics to accelerate immunogenicity risk assessment, immune modulation and rapid vaccine design. www.epivax.com

Press Contact
Sarah Moniz
Director, Business Development
EpiVax
smoniz@epivax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542055/EpiVax_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epivax-drives-immunogenicity-innovation-in-2024-year-in-review-302325387.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.