Rugby Resources Ltd. Announces Results of its Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Resources Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGSM") that was held on December 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 80,582,317 common shares of the Company were voted, representing 25.45% of the Company's outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all applicable items of business set before the meeting, as follows:
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|Number of Directors
|% For
|% Against
|Number of Directors to be set at five (5)
|99.98%
|0.02%
|Election of Directors
|% For
|% of Votes Withheld
|Bryce Roxburgh
|94.62%
|5.38%
|Yale R. Simpson
|94.62%
|5.38%
|Robert Reynolds
|99.98%
|0.02%
|Cecil Bond
|94.62%
|5.38%
|Paul Joyce
|94.62%
|5.38%
|Appointment of Auditor
|% For
|% of Votes Withheld
|To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered
Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing
year and to authorize the directors to fix their
remuneration.
|100%
|0.00%
|Approval of Stock Option Plan
|% For
|% Against
|To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an
ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the
Company's restated stock option plan as more
particularly described in the accompanying Information
Circular dated October 31, 2024 (the "Information
Circular").
|95.08%
|4.92%
|Approval of Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share
Unit Plan
|% For
|% Against
|To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an
ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the
Company's amended and restated restricted share unit
and deferred share unit compensation plan, as more
particularly described in the accompanying Information
Circular.
|99.98%
|0.02%
Bryce Roxburgh, Yale Simpson, Robert Reynolds, Cecil Bond, and Paul Joyce were all re-elected to the Board of Directors at the AGSM.
Merfyn Roberts did not stand for re-election at the AGSM, however, will remain as an advisor to the Board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Roberts for his service and dedication over the years and wishes him well.
