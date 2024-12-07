Anzeige
Samstag, 07.12.2024

WKN: A3DN4Z | ISIN: CA78132X1042 | Ticker-Symbol: 64O
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:00 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,001
+3,12 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2024 02:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Rugby Resources Ltd. Announces Results of its Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Resources Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGSM") that was held on December 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 80,582,317 common shares of the Company were voted, representing 25.45% of the Company's outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all applicable items of business set before the meeting, as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast
Number of Directors% For% Against
Number of Directors to be set at five (5)99.98%0.02%
Election of Directors% For% of Votes Withheld
Bryce Roxburgh94.62%5.38%
Yale R. Simpson94.62%5.38%
Robert Reynolds99.98%0.02%
Cecil Bond94.62%5.38%
Paul Joyce94.62%5.38%
Appointment of Auditor% For% of Votes Withheld
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered
Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing
year and to authorize the directors to fix their
remuneration.		100%0.00%
Approval of Stock Option Plan% For% Against
To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an
ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the
Company's restated stock option plan as more
particularly described in the accompanying Information
Circular dated October 31, 2024 (the "Information
Circular").		95.08%4.92%
Approval of Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share
Unit Plan		% For% Against
To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an
ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the
Company's amended and restated restricted share unit
and deferred share unit compensation plan, as more
particularly described in the accompanying Information
Circular.		99.98%0.02%

Bryce Roxburgh, Yale Simpson, Robert Reynolds, Cecil Bond, and Paul Joyce were all re-elected to the Board of Directors at the AGSM.

Merfyn Roberts did not stand for re-election at the AGSM, however, will remain as an advisor to the Board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Roberts for his service and dedication over the years and wishes him well.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Resources Ltd. website at: www.rugbyresourcesltd.com

Rob Grey, VP Corporate CommunicationsSuite 1890 - 1075 West Georgia St.
Tel: 604-688-4941 Fax: 604-688-9532Vancouver, BC Canada. V6E 3C9
Toll free: 1-855-688-4941info@rugbyresourcesltd.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


