Samstag, 07.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
PR Newswire
07.12.2024 17:30 Uhr
Blokees' Figures from Multiple IPs Amaze Fans at 2024 Singapore Comic Con

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the two-day 2024 Singapore Comic Con (December 7-8), Blokees unveiled its new Sesame Street collection for the first time globally and showcased an impressive array of figures.


Blokees' showcase at SGCC spans an impressive range of globally recognized IPs, including Marvel's Infinity Saga, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, TRANSFORMERS, Hatsune Miku, Saint Seiya, Ultraman, Naruto, Hero Infinity, Magic Blocks, and Yeloli.

In addition, Blokees exhibits a series of global BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) works, enriching the visitor experience with unique creative insights.

The Blokees booth at SGCC is a highlight of the event, featuring innovative designs that immerse fans in a meticulously crafted world of figures.

Visitors can experience scenes and elements from various classic IPs, such as Sesame Street, Marvel's Infinity Saga, and Ultraman, embarking on a magical journey through a multicultural universe.

A standout attraction at the booth is the debut of the Blokees Figures-Sesame Street preCOOL collection.

One of the key attractions is the "Blokees Figures-Sesame Street preCOOL," celebrating the 55th anniversary of Sesame Street. Blokees has introduced four new products featuring iconic characters: Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Abby. Collaborating with the Sesame Street IP in 40 countries and regions, consumers worldwide will soon be able to enjoy these unique figures.

Another highlight is the BFC works display area on the right side of the booth. At this year's SGCC, Blokees not only displays domestic BFC works but also exhibits overseas BFC works for the first time.

Among these, Mr. Wong(@izakku_ben) from Singapore chose to recreate Blokees' TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime from Classic Class line, using refined painting techniques and a weathering effect that brings the character to life.

Ms. Sun(@Liang Gong) from the Chinese mainland recreated Blokees' Hero Infinity series products, with Liu Bei, Guan Yu, and Zhang Fei, the three brothers, gathering overseas. The small figures of Blokees convey and promote traditional Chinese culture overseas, shining brilliantly in the global arena through the platform of SGCC.

In the future, Blokees remains committed to product innovation, expanding collaborations with world-renowned IPs, and passing on the fun of building to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575775/DSC06071.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-figures-from-multiple-ips-amaze-fans-at-2024-singapore-comic-con-302325461.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
