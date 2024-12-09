BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were down 0.6 percent on month in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.That missed expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 0.3 percent drop in October.On a yearly basis, inflation was up just 0.2 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent and down from 0.3 percent in the previous month.The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 2.5 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent after sinking 2.9 percent a month earlier.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX