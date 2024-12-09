Capital for Colleagues Plc - PORTFOLIO UPDATE - THE HOMEBUILDING CENTRE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis/ Sector: Financials

9 December 2024

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

PORTFOLIO UPDATE - THE HOMEBUILDING CENTRE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce a further update in respect of its investee company, The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited ('HBC').

HBC operates and manages "The National Self Build & Renovation Centre", which is the UK'S only permanent venue for independent homebuilding advice and support. Established in 2007, HBC has assisted over a quarter of a million visitors build their own dream home or extend and improve their existing property.

On 31 January 2022, the Company announced that it had agreed to sell its holding of 'A' Ordinary Shares in HBC in 5 annual tranches, commencing in August 2022, for cash consideration calculated by reference to the financial performance and position of HBC for each year. The Company will receive a minimum payment of £50,000 per tranche, guaranteeing the full return of C4C's original £250,000 investment in HBC's 'A' Ordinary Shares.

Capital for Colleagues is pleased to announce that it has received the third tranche of consideration, amounting to £114,228 in cash. The premium to the minimum payment of £50,000 reflects successful ongoing trading at HBC.

The 'A' Ordinary Shares are being acquired by HBC as part of its programme of expanding employee ownership as its business continues to prosper. When the Company's disposal of the HBC 'A' Ordinary Shares is complete, Capital for Colleagues will remain interested in 15% of the issued ordinary share capital of HBC, with the remaining 85% held by employees of HBC.

The proceeds of the disposal will be applied in the ongoing fulfilment of the Company's investment strategy and for general working capital purposes.

Commenting on the disposal, Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues, said:

"For the third successive year, we have received a significant premium to the minimum price payable, reflecting continued strong performance at HBC, despite challenging conditions. We congratulate the team at HBC who, as employee owners, also share in the rewards that their efforts have generated."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

www.capitalforcolleagues.com

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Richard Bailey, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive John Lewis, Finance Director 01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

