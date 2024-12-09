Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
09.12.24
08:08 Uhr
2,145 Euro
-0,030
-1,38 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1652,22510:18
09.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
9 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 6 December 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.180     GBP1.804 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.130     GBP1.770 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.161657    GBP1.791141

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,158,935 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8282       2.165         XDUB      08:33:48      00072733924TRLO0 
6930       2.165         XDUB      09:20:51      00072735448TRLO0 
5862       2.160         XDUB      09:35:13      00072736066TRLO0 
1521       2.160         XDUB      09:35:13      00072736067TRLO0 
8354       2.150         XDUB      10:30:56      00072738111TRLO0 
5000       2.135         XDUB      10:37:13      00072738454TRLO0 
8        2.135         XDUB      10:39:58      00072738572TRLO0 
2173       2.135         XDUB      10:39:58      00072738573TRLO0 
9100       2.130         XDUB      10:41:35      00072738604TRLO0 
773       2.130         XDUB      10:41:35      00072738605TRLO0 
1250       2.130         XDUB      10:41:35      00072738606TRLO0 
4803       2.160         XDUB      11:38:18      00072740021TRLO0 
2981       2.160         XDUB      11:38:18      00072740022TRLO0 
4911       2.160         XDUB      11:38:18      00072740023TRLO0 
5875       2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740270TRLO0 
170       2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740271TRLO0 
43        2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740272TRLO0 
3        2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740273TRLO0 
40        2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740274TRLO0 
11        2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740275TRLO0 
1        2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740276TRLO0 
31        2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740277TRLO0 
11        2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740278TRLO0 
1382       2.160         XDUB      11:46:31      00072740279TRLO0 
7567       2.170         XDUB      12:19:53      00072740965TRLO0 
4603       2.170         XDUB      12:32:25      00072741410TRLO0 
5536       2.170         XDUB      12:34:07      00072741427TRLO0 
1599       2.170         XDUB      12:34:07      00072741428TRLO0 
5754       2.165         XDUB      13:32:49      00072742674TRLO0 
1250       2.165         XDUB      13:32:49      00072742675TRLO0 
2930       2.165         XDUB      13:32:49      00072742676TRLO0 
695       2.165         XDUB      14:01:24      00072743852TRLO0 
7225       2.165         XDUB      14:01:24      00072743853TRLO0 
7483       2.165         XDUB      14:10:04      00072743996TRLO0 
1250       2.165         XDUB      14:16:55      00072744344TRLO0 
4316       2.165         XDUB      14:16:55      00072744345TRLO0 
4316       2.165         XDUB      14:23:55      00072744496TRLO0 
6630       2.160         XDUB      14:31:44      00072744756TRLO0 
43        2.160         XDUB      14:31:44      00072744757TRLO0 
794       2.160         XDUB      14:31:44      00072744758TRLO0 
246       2.160         XDUB      14:31:44      00072744759TRLO0 
8529       2.160         XDUB      14:56:48      00072745938TRLO0 
4046       2.160         XDUB      14:57:33      00072746080TRLO0 
8300       2.160         XDUB      14:57:33      00072746081TRLO0 
448       2.160         XDUB      14:57:33      00072746082TRLO0 
4927       2.180         XDUB      15:19:22      00072747608TRLO0 
689       2.180         XDUB      15:19:22      00072747609TRLO0 
43        2.180         XDUB      15:19:22      00072747610TRLO0 
1878       2.180         XDUB      15:19:22      00072747611TRLO0 
5058       2.180         XDUB      15:19:22      00072747612TRLO0 
1607       2.180         XDUB      15:19:22      00072747613TRLO0 
5058       2.175         XDUB      15:34:02      00072748366TRLO0 
1250       2.175         XDUB      15:34:02      00072748367TRLO0 
5058       2.175         XDUB      15:41:05      00072748858TRLO0 
773       2.175         XDUB      15:41:05      00072748859TRLO0 
1911       2.175         XDUB      15:41:05      00072748860TRLO0 
2192       2.165         XDUB      15:55:52      00072749769TRLO0 
6000       2.165         XDUB      15:55:52      00072749770TRLO0 
359       2.165         XDUB      15:55:52      00072749771TRLO0 
3792       2.155         XDUB      16:10:29      00072750738TRLO0 
1250       2.155         XDUB      16:10:29      00072750739TRLO0 
4300       2.155         XDUB      16:10:29      00072750740TRLO0 
780       2.150         XDUB      16:13:14      00072750923TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3400       178.20        XLON      08:15:36      00072733159TRLO0 
3212       179.20        XLON      08:33:48      00072733923TRLO0 
3415       179.00        XLON      09:20:51      00072735447TRLO0 
855       178.80        XLON      09:35:13      00072736062TRLO0 
2005       178.80        XLON      09:35:13      00072736063TRLO0 
2200       178.80        XLON      09:35:13      00072736064TRLO0 
3897       179.00        XLON      09:35:13      00072736065TRLO0 
1600       177.00        XLON      10:39:58      00072738570TRLO0 
1600       177.00        XLON      10:39:58      00072738571TRLO0 
3063       177.60        XLON      11:26:46      00072739772TRLO0 
3164       179.20        XLON      11:58:32      00072740480TRLO0 
2983       179.60        XLON      12:19:52      00072740964TRLO0 
3139       179.60        XLON      12:29:53      00072741328TRLO0 
3393       179.40        XLON      12:34:07      00072741426TRLO0 
3566       179.60        XLON      12:39:50      00072741501TRLO0 
3653       179.20        XLON      13:10:25      00072742200TRLO0 
3281       179.20        XLON      13:38:39      00072743146TRLO0 
3163       179.20        XLON      14:01:24      00072743851TRLO0 
3231       179.40        XLON      14:09:30      00072743969TRLO0 
3327       179.40        XLON      14:09:30      00072743970TRLO0 
3        179.20        XLON      14:38:42      00072745059TRLO0 
2243       179.20        XLON      14:38:42      00072745060TRLO0 
2485       179.20        XLON      14:47:43      00072745560TRLO0 
733       179.20        XLON      14:48:11      00072745600TRLO0 
328       179.20        XLON      14:49:31      00072745634TRLO0 
4        179.00        XLON      14:56:36      00072745920TRLO0 
12        179.00        XLON      14:57:07      00072746045TRLO0 
9        179.00        XLON      14:57:33      00072746076TRLO0 
2366       179.00        XLON      14:57:33      00072746077TRLO0 
595       179.00        XLON      14:57:33      00072746078TRLO0 
3296       178.80        XLON      14:57:33      00072746079TRLO0 
3887       179.80        XLON      15:04:22      00072746609TRLO0 
3705       180.00        XLON      15:07:12      00072746818TRLO0 
3092       180.40        XLON      15:19:22      00072747614TRLO0 
3190       180.00        XLON      15:34:02      00072748365TRLO0 
792       180.00        XLON      15:38:02      00072748559TRLO0 
1873       180.00        XLON      15:38:02      00072748560TRLO0 
3538       179.60        XLON      15:43:38      00072748949TRLO0 
3531       178.80        XLON      16:04:29      00072750408TRLO0 
3087       178.20        XLON      16:13:14      00072750922TRLO0 
25        177.80        XLON      16:19:15      00072751383TRLO0 
1050       177.80        XLON      16:19:15      00072751384TRLO0 
2009       177.80        XLON      16:19:15      00072751385TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  363777 
EQS News ID:  2046391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046391&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
