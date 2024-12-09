Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
WKN: A2H7BK | ISIN: NO0010808892 | Ticker-Symbol: 30X
Tradegate
09.12.24
08:00 Uhr
10,710 Euro
-0,060
-0,56 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 08:42 Uhr
115 Leser
Crayon Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon recognized as Industry Partner of the Year - Telco, EMEA winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation.

Crayon is excited to announce it is a recipient of the 2024 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industry Partner of the Year, Telco Award for EMEA, a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. The award recognizes top AWS Partners with the AWS Telecom Competency who offer consulting services that enable telco customers to build, integrate, deploy, and manage their production workloads on AWS.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year, and whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm Canalys.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to helping our telecommunications customers embrace the cloud to improve operations and create new opportunities for growth," said Melissa Mulholland, CEO at Crayon. "Our work with Síminn hf demonstrates how leveraging AWS services can transform business outcomes, and we're honored to have supported their growth."

Síminn hf, a leading telecommunications company in Iceland, utilized Crayon's expertise to migrate its infrastructure to AWS. This transition has supported enhanced scalability, optimized costs, and improved service delivery, enabling Síminn to better serve its customers and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

"Crayon has been a valued partner in helping us refine our technology strategy, for the ERP environment," said Ólafur Harðarson, Application manager at Síminn hf. "Their guidance and AWS expertise have helped us achieve meaningful improvements across our operations".

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support.

CONTACT:

Linda Rønningen
+47?405 55 278?
linda.ronningen@crayon.com -

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crayon/r/crayon-awarded-a-2024-aws-partner-award,c4079349

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayon-awarded-a-2024-aws-partner-award-302325946.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
