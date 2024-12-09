North Six unveils new experiential agency division

World-renowned production agency launches new division focused on experiential retail activation

Clients at launch include beauty brands Byredo, Sol de Janeiro, Dr Jart+, fashion brands C.P. Company and Jimmy Choo as well as luxury and lifestyle brands Bvlgari, Montblanc and Hennessey

New agency is led by former Executive Director of Dazed Studio, Liam Osbourne, and former Global Head of Strategy, FLUX at Monks, Duncan Gowers, alongside US and UK Heads of Production Andrew Barlow and Liam Leslie, and VP of Consumer Influence Mikey O'Brien

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Six, the global production agency for fashion, beauty, luxury and lifestyle, whose client portfolio includes LVMH, Estée Lauder, Graff and Chanel, today unveils a new agency division focused on experiential retail activations and influencer marketing.

Former Executive Director of Dazed Studio, Liam Osbourne, and former Global Head of Strategy of FLUX at Monks, Duncan Gowers, have been onboarded to North Six as Global SVP Clients & Growth and Global SVP Strategy, respectively. They will work closely with US VP of Experiential Andrew Barlow, and UK-based Head of Experiential Liam Leslie, along with Mikey O'Brien, North Six VP of Consumer Influence. Jointly, the team will lead the growth of the new business in the UK and US.

North Six is part of Together Group, a curated collective of creative consultancies, marketing, technology and production studios crafting the future of luxury and lifestyle.

The new agency reflects significant growth in experiential marketing at North Six.

"Having worked with the world's leading brands and creative agencies for more than 25 years, North Six is known as a trusted partner for exceptional stills and motion production," explains Oliver Hicks, founder and CEO of North Six. "Our fastest growing service division, however, are our experiential and influencer marketing services, achieving high double-digit growth rates in the US this year. This new division marks our ambition to further accelerate this growth internationally in 2025."

Working for brands including Bvlgari, Montblanc, Clinique and Byredo, this division delivers a wide range of experiential retail activation projects for brands and creative agencies, from smaller dinners and events such as Sol de Janeiro's After Hours Perfume Mist product launch event, to pop-up installations such as Pleasing's recent Selfridges concession. Other client work includes Zara's summer retail activation in the Hamptons and fashion shows and influencer trips for Jean Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo and Burberry. Last month, North Six was awarded the "Best Retail Pop-up Award" 2024 by BeautyMatter for an interactive consumer production for the Dr.Jart+ skincare brand.

"Unlike traditional siloed approaches, we offer clients a seamless integration of state-of-the-art experiential production, influencer marketing and content production", explains Liam Osbourne, North Six Global SVP Clients & Growth.

"By collaborating with our Together Group sister agency PURPLE, we can also integrate strategic PR support, VIP 'Front-of-House' and digital social media marketing services, resulting in superior reach and impact", continues Duncan Gowers, North Six Global SVP of Strategy.

PURPLE and North Six were acquired by Together Group in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Christian Kurtzke, Global CEO of Together Group, comments: "North Six's new division captures a growing demand from our clients across the Group for enhancing consumer engagement through experiential retail activation in beauty, fashion, luxury and lifestyle. Collaborating with its sister agency PURPLE, North Six can offer an integrated service that creates higher value for clients. PURPLE's unique media relationships and cultural connectedness, combined with North Six's first-class production capabilities, have accelerated the growth of Together Group's experiential and influencer offering this year. Amidst a challenging global luxury and lifestyle market environment, we continue to expand our market share in the segment in 2025."

