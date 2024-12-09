Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
[05/12/2024]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 06th December 2024
Announcement Date: 06/12/2024
Ex Date: 12/12/2024
Record Date: 13/12/2024
Payment Date: 03/01/2025
Funds
ISIN Code
Currency
Rate
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)-EUR -Hedged Dist
IE000DOZYQJ7
EUR
0.1972
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)-GBP-Hedged Dist.
IE000XIITCN5
GBP
0.1484
