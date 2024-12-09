Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

[05/12/2024]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 06th December 2024

Announcement Date: 06/12/2024

Ex Date: 12/12/2024

Record Date: 13/12/2024

Payment Date: 03/01/2025