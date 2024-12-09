Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024

PR Newswire
09.12.2024 10:18 Uhr

Celebrating Bybit's 6th Anniversary: Tune in Bybit's Livestream for Surprises, Global Icons, and Exclusive Rewards

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is inviting its global community to celebrate six years of innovation and success. The milestone event will take place on Dec. 9, 2024, and will be broadcast live, offering participants worldwide an opportunity to be part of the festivities.

A Star-Studded Celebration

The event will feature special appearances by mystery guests - global icons renowned for thriving under pressure. While their identities remain under wraps, hints have sparked intrigue across Bybit's community. Winners of the "Guess the Mystery Guests" campaign will join these legends in person at Bybit's Dubai headquarters.

Live Event Highlights

Hosted by crypto evangelist Shadie Berro, the livestream kicks off at 8 a.m. UTC. Attendees can look forward to:

  • Exclusive Fan Meetups: A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect live with the mystery guests.
  • Interactive Challenges: Fun and engaging activities to showcase your skills.
  • Celebratory Retrospective: A journey through Bybit's remarkable six years of achievements.

Celebrate and Win

In addition to thrilling live segments, the celebration includes opportunities for rewards:

  • New User Perk: Twenty new users will win exclusive Oracle Red Bull Racing merchandise, continuing Bybit's dynamic collaboration with the legendary Formula One team.
  • Meet the Guests: Winners from the "Guess the Mystery Guests" campaign will meet the mystery celebrities.

Mark Your Calendar

Don't miss this chance to be part of Bybit's anniversary celebration. Tune in live on Dec. 9, 2024, and join the global Bybit community for a day filled with surprises, rewards, and unforgettable moments.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576061/Celebrating_Bybit_s_6th_Anniversary_Tune_Bybit_s_Livestream_Surprises_Global_Icons.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5066712/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrating-bybits-6th-anniversary-tune-in-bybits-livestream-for-surprises-global-icons-and-exclusive-rewards-302325992.html

