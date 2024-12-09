Acer Announces November Revenues at NT$22.75 Billion, Up 20.9% Month-on-month and 13.1% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for November at NT$22.75 billion with 20.9% growth month-on-month and 13.1% growth year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues for year-to-November revenues reached NT$240.16 billion with 10.4% growth YoY. Revenues from the personal computers[1] and display business grew 11.0% YoY in November and 9.4% YoY year-to-November. Chromebooks saw a 54.1% jump YoY in November, signaling strong demand.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 26.8% of the group's total revenues in November and 28.3% year-to-November. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their November revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 3.3% YoY in November and 64.4% YoY year-to-November

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 59.1% YoY in November and 35.3% YoY year-to-November

Two public Acer subsidiaries have begun trading in November, including Acerpure Inc. and Protrade Applied Materials Corp. on the Taipei Exchange Emerging Market, while Winking Studios also started trading on the London Stock Exchange AIM (WKS.L) in addition to the Singapore Exchange Catalyst (WKS.SI).

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

