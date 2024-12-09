Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
9th December 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 6th December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
6th December 2024 51.03p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 50.81p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
9th December 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire