Lorena Cosmetics Holdings SPV Announces Acquisition and Re-Launch of The Harley Medical Group & sk:n Clinic Group

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --In a landmark move for the UK cosmetic, aesthetics and medical dermatology sector, Lorena Cosmetics Holdings SPV Limited has successfully acquired and re-launched the sk:n and The Harley Medical Group (THMG) aesthetic and cosmetic surgery clinic chains. Lorena Cosmetics has actively worked to re-employ many former sk:n and THMG employees and are dedicated to ensuring ongoing delivery of high-quality medical aesthetic and cosmetic services at over 30 clinic locations across the length of the UK, with flagships at London's Harley St. and Glasgow's St. Vincent St. The acquisition is part of a broader strategic consolidation which also includes The Skin Experts and ABC Medical - who now join leading ophthalmology providers Optical Express under the Lorena Investments group portfolio.

"The acquisition and integration of sk:n and THMG into the Lorena portfolio reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class patient care, regulatory excellence, and innovative treatment solutions," said David Moulsdale, Chairman and CEO of Lorena Cosmetics Holdings SPV. "By leveraging our almost 35 years of healthcare expertise, we aim to elevate the sk:n and THMG brands, ensuring every patient receives exceptional, medically-led, clinician delivered care in state of the art facilities."

Over half of the re-opened sk:n clinics have benefitted from moving to upgraded premises within existing Optical Express clinics, all of which have full Care Quality Commission (CQC), Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS), or Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) registrations which allow for the delivery of advanced treatments and surgical procedures. Lorena Cosmetics plan to continue launching sk:n and THMG services in further locations throughout the UK in 2025. Under Lorena's leadership and working in partnership with leading aesthetic industry brands, sk:n will also be introducing an expanded range of treatments and cutting-edge technologies in 2025 including polynucleotides, dermatology services and advanced skincare.

"We are acutely aware of the impact the previous business liquidation had on patients, employees and suppliers alike," said Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director of Lorena Cosmetics. "As a patient-centric business already delivering care to stringent regulations and the highest standards of service, we are committed to rebuilding consumer trust by implementing a robust business infrastructure and support for patients affected by the previous closure to ensure they receive the best possible care moving forward. A Doctor-led, clinician delivered model will ensure the highest standards of care are provided to patients".

Rebuilding Trust and Setting New Standards

Recognising the challenges left by the previous sk:n and THMG liquidation, Lorena Cosmetics has focused on re-establishing consumer confidence through a robust operational infrastructure. This includes re-employing around 150 former sk:n and THMG employees and forming relationships with expert clinicians, to include Dermatologists and Aesthetic Doctors plus Plastic Surgeons. Lorena Cosmetics has already relocated over half of the reopened sk:n clinics to upgraded premises, ensuring compliance with stringent industry regulations.

Through a robust Customer Service team, former sk:n and THMG patients are being offered support on an individual basis - such as working to secure refunds through their credit card and banking provider. Clinical Services Director Stephen Hannan notes: "For us, patient care is at the centre of everything we do, and our teams are actively reviewing each individual case, providing support where possible to previous sk:n and THMG patients. Our aim is to connect with all affected patients to provide clear next steps and encourage them to come back and be served by their previously chosen practitioner."

Innovation for the Future of Aesthetics

Under Lorena's leadership and working in partnership with leading aesthetic industry brands, sk:n will be introducing an expanded range of treatments and cutting-edge technologies. Plans for 2025 include advanced dermatology services, new aesthetic treatments like polynucleotide injectables, and the addition of premium skincare products. By aligning sk:n and The Harley Medical Group with Optical Express and additional healthcare brands under the Lorena Cosmetics Group, patients will benefit from a more comprehensive suite of healthcare services spanning dermatology, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgery, general wellbeing services and aesthetics.

A Bright Future for High-Street Clinics

Despite recent challenges in the high-street aesthetic clinic market, Lorena Cosmetics remains optimistic about its growth potential. As well as reopening existing sk:n and THMG clinics throughout the UK, Lorena Cosmetics are committed to growing and expanding the portfolio of clinics, increasing accessibility and service offerings for patients across the UK. The acquisition of sk:n and THMG provides significant scope for collaboration between the different companies owned and operated by Lorena Investments. For almost 35 years, Lorena Investments and Optical Express have delivered exceptional patient care and world-class clinical outcomes in ophthalmology. In addition to medical procedures and clinical aesthetic services, sk:n and THMG will provide a broader, more diverse range of healthcare services, to include vision correction eye surgery and a wealth of other ophthalmology services, in partnership with Optical Express & ACES, part of the Lorena Cosmetics Group.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Lorena Cosmetics Holdings SPV Limited

Lorena Cosmetics is a market leader in healthcare services, operating as part of the Lorena Investments Group, with an almost 35-year legacy of innovation and excellence. Its portfolio includes renowned brands in aesthetics, dermatology, and ophthalmology, delivering world-class patient outcomes through regulated, medically led services. Lorena Investments have strong business interests beyond healthcare, to include in the engineering and sustainability sectors.

About sk:n

With a nationwide presence, sk:n is the UK's leading provider of aesthetic treatments and dermatological care. Its mission is to offer medically led, patient-centred treatments in safe, clinical environments.

About The Harley Medical Group

The Harley Medical Group is a leading UK authority in cosmetic surgery delivering high levels of patient care. Their mission is to deliver exceptional aesthetic results combined with a professional and ethical experience for each and every patient.

