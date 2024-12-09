Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the latest addition to its global energy offering with the launch of Japanese Power Futures.

ICE has launched four Japanese Power Financial Baseload and Peakload Futures covering the Tokyo and Kansai areas respectively, allowing market participants to manage exposure to the day-ahead auction price of the Japanese Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) for these areas.

"By offering Japanese Power Futures on a single platform alongside our natural gas, coal, oil, clean energy attributes and carbon contracts, ICE is providing customers with a critical edge in navigating energy markets," said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director of Utility Markets at ICE. "Secondary fuels including electricity are produced through the conversion of primary energy sources like natural gas, coal and oil, and the price of electricity is derived from the interaction of these competing input fuels, all of which trade on ICE. Natural gas and coal make up the majority of Japan's electricity generation and through trading of these contracts on ICE, customers benefit from improved price dissemination."

ICE's Japanese Power Financial Futures will be offered in monthly, quarterly and seasonal contracts as well as a Calendar and Fiscal Year contract. In addition, customers can trade spreads between Tokyo and Kansai to manage positions and price differences across these regions, as well as manage exposure to regional price risks.

ICE's global energy markets are the most liquid in the world to trade energy derivatives. Japanese Power futures will join ICE's global energy offering which includes the benchmark price for natural gas in North-East Asia JKM LNG (Platts), the global benchmark TTF, the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub and globalCOAL Newcastle Coal Futures, as well as ICE's complex of over 800 oil and refined products including ICE Brent. Open interest across ICE's energy markets is up 20% year-over-year.

For more information, email sales-utilitymarkets@ice.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204418937/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media:

Jess Tatham

jess.tatham@ice.com

+44 7377 947136



ICE Investor:

Katia Gonzalez

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

(678) 981-3882