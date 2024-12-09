EARTHDAY.ORG RELEASES THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LIVE TRACKER: MONITORING THE STATUS OF CLIMATE EDUCATION IN NATIONALLY DETERMINED CONTRIBUTIONS (NDCs) ACROSS THE WORLD

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG , the global leader in Earth Day advocacy, observed by over one billion people each year on April 22, is proud to announce the launch of its climate education NDC Tracker -a groundbreaking tool designed to track and analyze the status of climate education in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of the 194 signatory parties, 193 countries and the European Union, to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

This innovative, free-to-use tracker provides journalists, educators, government agencies, civil society groups, industry leaders, and partner NGOs with a valuable resource to monitor how countries are addressing climate education within their climate action plans.

The NDC Tracker features four separate categories based on each nation's level of inclusion and support for climate education in their NDC . Users can quickly see which countries are advocating for the integration of climate education into school curricula-and which are falling behind.

"We know that industry leaders , educators, parents, and students alike are calling for the inclusion of climate education in national climate action plans," says Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. "The data is clear-reports from the World Bank, Choosing Our Future: Education for Climate Action to LinkedIn's Global Skills Report 2024 , confirm the urgency of equipping the next generation with the green skills needed to meet the demands of the global economy. Climate education is an essential part of this preparation."

"The world of work is changing rapidly, and we need people with the skills to combat the climate crisis, right now," says Efrem Bycer, Senior Lead Manager, Public Policy and Economic Graph at LinkedIn. "Already, we have found, the hiring rate for green talent is 54.6% greater than the hiring rate overall. By helping current and future workers develop green skills, we will position them to access opportunities during this unique window and over the long term."

Updated daily, the NDC Tracker aims to be the go-to resource for policymakers, journalists, and climate advocates working to ensure that climate education becomes a fundamental part of every nation's commitment to the Paris Agreement.

"Between now and Earth Day 2025 we are aiming to see more nations moving up into Category 1, committed to teaching climate education,' says Dennis Nolasco, Education Specialist, EARTHDAY.ORG. "We have released multiple reports and resources, all making this case for climate education, and we feel confident that this critically important issue is starting to gain traction."

EARTHDAY.ORG, one of the global leaders in advocating for climate education, held talks at COP 29 with government delegations from Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, France and the Czech Republic, as part of their efforts to rally support for this important subject.

Colombia, Costa Rica, Cambodia, and the Dominican Republic are leading the way in prioritizing climate education in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and EARTHDAY.ORG is hopeful that their efforts will attract the much deserved international funding they deserve for climate education training.

"Every journalist covering industry, the global economy, education, and the climate crisis should consider covering the story of climate education," says Bryce Coon, Director Climate Education Initiatives, EARTHDAY.ORG. "This subject deserves attention because it's one of the very few areas that unites the needs of business with the goals of environmentalists. EARTHDAY.ORG turns 55 next year - in honor of that, let's rally around this cause."

About EARTHDAY.ORG: EARTHDAY.ORG's founders created and organized the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Since then, EARTHDAY.ORG has mobilized over one billion people annually in a global network on Earth Day, and every other day, to protect the planet. EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community worldwide. As the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, EARTHDAY.ORG works with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG .

"Our Power, Our Planet Toolkit" will be made available in January 2025

For Media Inquiries/quotes/comment/inspiration and interviews:

Sarah Davies, davies@earthday.org , +1 240 463 1341 (Washington DC)

Terran Fielder, fielder@eartyhday.org ,+1 661 444 4436 (Washington DC)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155792/Earthdayorg_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/earthdayorg-releases-the-first-of-its-kind-live-tracker-monitoring-the-status-of-climate-education-in-nationally-determined-contributions-ndcs-across-the-world-302325395.html