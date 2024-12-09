Endo, Inc.: Endo Receives U.S. FDA Approval of Manufacturing Facility in Indore, India

20,000-square-foot site increases Endo's sterile injectable production capacity

This marks the site's first U.S. FDA approval

Endo is investing and innovating in its Injectable Solutions business

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved commercial production of VASOSTRICT® (vasopressin injection, USP) at the company's newest aseptic manufacturing facility in Indore, India. The 20,000-square-foot site increases Endo's sterile injectable production capacity and expands the future growth potential for its Injectable Solutions business.

"This is a significant milestone for Endo as we invest and innovate in our sterile injectables business," said Scott Hirsch, Interim CEO of Endo. "The FDA approval of our newest manufacturing site demonstrates our commitment to meeting product demand and delivering quality medicines to patients."

The Indore facility is designed specifically for aseptic manufacturing of sterile injectable products-a difficult and highly specialized production capability. The site is expected to eventually produce medicines in syringes, in addition to vials.

This is the Indore facility's first U.S. FDA approval. Endo plans to apply for additional product approvals at the site, and the company estimates that production at the Indore facility will begin in 2026.

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies.

Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, regulatory approvals and compliance, unexpected litigation or disputes, Endo's ability to successfully implement and execute on its strategies and initiatives, Endo's ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, and changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions.

