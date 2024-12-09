Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A407RP | ISIN: CA76125Y6001 | Ticker-Symbol: RB4A
Tradegate
04.12.24
19:28 Uhr
1,340 Euro
-0,070
-4,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBEX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBEX RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,43015:13
1,4001,43015:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 14:10 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robex Resources Inc.: Robex Announces Adoption of Deferred Share Unit Plan

Finanznachrichten News

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or the "Company") (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted a deferred share unit plan for the Company's directors (the "DSUPlan"). A copy of the DSU Plan will be made available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Furthermore, on the advice of its Remuneration Committee, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 500,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") and stock options in respect of an aggregate of 6,500,000 common shares (the "Options") to the non-executive directors of the Company and key management personnel. Each DSU entitles the recipient to receive the cash equivalent value of one common share of the Company upon settlement of the DSU. The DSUs awarded will vest in two equal tranches on the Board determining the "performance measures" are achieved subject to the participant's continued service as a director of the Company. The DSUs will settle following the date upon which the participant ceases to hold any position as a member of the Board and is no longer otherwise employed by the Company or its subsidiaries. Each Option entitles the recipient to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.11 per common share. The Options vest upon the Company's Remuneration Committee determining if certain "performance measures" are achieved during the period between grant and the earlier of 1 July 2026 and commercial production at the Kiniero Project. The Options will expire in 3 years. The DSUs and Options are subject to the terms of the DSU Plan and the Company's amended and restated share purchase options plan dated May 15, 2023 respectively and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

Matthew Wilcox, Chief Executive Officer
Alain William, Chief Financial Officer
+1 581 741-7421

Email: investor@robexgold.com
www.robexgold.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.