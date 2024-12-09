Make-whole Redemption Amount and Make-whole Redemption Rate Announcement

to the Holders of the

EUR 700,000,000 0.625 Per Cent. Notes Due 11 June 2025

Issued by Vivendi SE on 11 June 2019

ISIN: FR0013424868

Regulatory News:

Reference is made to the terms and conditions included in the base prospectus dated 22 March 2019 which was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers under n°19-112 on 22 March 2019, as completed by the Final Terms dated 7 June 2019 (the "Terms and Conditions"), of the EUR 700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.625 per cent. Notes due 11 June 2025 (the "Notes") issued by Vivendi SE (the "Issuer") (Paris:VIV).

All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Terms and Conditions.

On 14 November 2024, the Issuer gave irrevocable notice to all Noteholders that it has elected to exercise its make-whole redemption option of the outstanding Notes, in whole, in accordance with Condition 7.2.2 (Make-whole redemption)of the Terms and Conditions (the "Redemption"), subject to the adoption by the Issuer's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 9 December 2024 of all the resolutions (and such resolutions becoming effective) regarding the proposed spin-off of the Issuer's group submitted to its vote, as such resolutions are set forth in the notice of meeting (avis de réunion) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 30 October 2024 and available on the Issuer's website (https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting/) and may subsequently be amended or completed by the Issuer's Management Board (Directoire) at its own initiative, as the case may be (the "Condition

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the details of the Redemption, which remains subject to the satisfaction of the Condition, are as follows:

Make-Whole Redemption Date 13 December 2024 Make-Whole Redemption Amount (per Note): EUR 100,316.78 Make-Whole Redemption Rate: 2.523 per cent. Make-Whole Redemption Margin: 0.20 per cent. Method of Payment: In accordance with Condition 8 (Payments and Talons) of the Terms and Conditions.

The results of the Issuer's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting being held today will be published by the Issuer in a press release and made available on its website. For the avoidance of doubt, should the Issuer's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting be cancelled or not held, no Redemption should occur.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209027222/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi SE

Represented by: François Laroze

Title: Chief Financial Officer