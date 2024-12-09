Apple Pay Supported: Bybit Card Argentina Elevates Payment Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has brought the Bybit Card to Apple Pay for users in Argentina. Starting now, the Bybit Card can be added to Apple Pay profiles for card holders in Argentina and used across their Apple devices.

A registered virtual asset service provider and card operator in Argentina, Bybit's Argentinian entity commenced its rapid expansion in the second largest economy in South America in Apr. 2024. Offering a wide array of services for users, Bybit has been adding new features and benefits to the growing Bybit Card community in Argentina. The Card was adopted by the majority of Bybit users in Argentina within the first two months of the virtual card launch, with more embracing its full range of capabilities on Google Pay, Apple Pay, and the physical card.

Leveraging Apple Pay's advanced security and privacy enhancing features, the new Bybit Card function makes contactless and instant crypto payment a frictionless experience whether they are purchasing online or in-store. Trusted for its safety guardrails, Apple Pay incorporates state-of-the-art verification and authentication solutions including dynamic encryption and biometrics linked to user profiles. The increasing availability of contactless payment options also makes it a convenient choice for daily purchases.

Setting up the Bybit Card in Apple Pay takes just a few minutes, and paying takes seconds, simplifying transactions seamlessly across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Bybit Card users in Argentina now get to spend in style with Mastercard's global network, Bybit's diverse crypto offerings, and now the added layer of accessibility and security brought by Apple Pay.

Reinventing the crypto experience in all aspects of users' digital asset journey, Bybit is committed to curating a rewarding experience for Bybit Card holders in Argentina:

Zero fees for card issuance and delivery

for card issuance and delivery Zero annual or hidden fees

2-10% cashback in USDT, BTC and ETH on eligible purchases

in USDT, BTC and ETH on eligible purchases Up to 8% APY

Instant virtual and physical card for immediate access to funds

Application for the physical card is open for Bybit Card Argentina and applicants may be eligible for the Argentina-exclusive welcome offer until Dec. 31, 2024.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

