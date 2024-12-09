Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9
09.12.24
16:42 Uhr
13,278 Euro
+0,334
+2,58 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 12:12 Uhr
41 Leser
Stellantis N.V.: Next Generation Drives the Future of Mobility at Stellantis' Third Annual Student Awards

Finanznachrichten News

Next Generation Drives the Future of Mobility at Stellantis' Third Annual Student Awards

  • Global education program recognized more than 660 recent high school and university graduates of Stellantis employees from 22 countries with a monetary award
  • Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Xavier Chéreau, Human Resources and Heritage, celebrated the winners during an online award ceremony
  • Six regional winners received the Sergio Marchionne Award of Excellence out of nearly 280 applicants, recognizing them as passionate and motivated leaders
  • Nearly 16,000 students recognized with a monetary award since the program's launch in Italy in 1996

AMSTERDAM, December 9, 2024 - Stellantis proudly concluded its third global Student Awards Program, recognizing more than 660 recent high school and university graduates of Stellantis employees from 22 countries with prestigious monetary awards during an online ceremony. The year-long education program encourages the innovative spirit of talented minds.

This year's applicants shared their vision of future mobility in a written essay and designed examples of future mobility technologies, showcasing their creativity and forward thinking. Since the program's inception in Italy in 1996, it has recognized nearly 16,000 students globally with monetary awards. Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Xavier Chéreau, Human Resources and Heritage, celebrated the winners in this year's ceremony.

"For the past 28 years, the Student Awards have celebrated thousands of passionate learners," said Elkann. "We were deeply impressed by this year's submissions and thank our graduates for their thoughtful contributions. Stellantis remains dedicated to fostering continuous education. Awarding resources to this generation of talented individuals ensures the creativity and agility needed for a sustainable future."

Further highlighting the importance of the Company's employees, Elkann in the first week of his new role as Chair of the Interim Executive Committee, visited Stellantis' foundational locations in Auburn Hills, Michigan (US); Modena, Italy and finally, Vélizy, France also for the awards ceremony.

"Education is the foundation of innovation and growth," said Chéreau. "The Student Awards program for our employees' children is of great value to Stellantis, allowing us both to value the curiosity and desire to learn from new generations, and to share their vision and expectations for future mobility."

This year, 46% of the award winners applied for the Sergio Marchionne Award of Excellence, a secondary award recognizing six regional winners who demonstrated passion for a brighter future.

2024 Sergio Marchionne Award Winners:

  • China: Nathan Ren, China
  • Enlarged Europe: Felix Regler, Germany
  • India & Asia Pacific: Shraddha Murali, India
  • Middle East & Africa: Adrielle Naidoo, South Africa
  • North America: Grace Liu, United States
  • South America: Maria Luiza Francisco Moreira, Brazil

The six regional winners were offered the opportunity to interview for a position within Stellantis.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis



For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 - nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

