Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQHT | ISIN: US42226K1051 | Ticker-Symbol: HT0
Frankfurt
09.12.24
15:40 Uhr
17,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,10017,20016:36
17,10017,20016:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 12:42 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated: Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Key Leadership Changes

Finanznachrichten News

Austen Helfrich named permanent Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Loope will succeed John Bryant as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; Bryant to remain as Senior Vice President

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced key leadership changes. Austen Helfrich, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since October 1, 2024, has been formally appointed as the Company's permanent Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. As part of a planned transition, Andrew Loope, Senior Vice President, Corporate Counsel and Secretary, will be promoted to Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, succeeding John Bryant, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Bryant will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and General Counsel through December 31, 2024, and will then remain with the Company in the role of Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs.

"Healthcare Realty is fortunate to have someone of Austen's talent and caliber ready to take on the role of permanent CFO. Since first joining Healthcare Realty in 2019, he has been instrumental in the formation and expansion of the Company's joint venture program, including partnerships with Nuveen, CBRE Investment Management and KKR. His significant financial acumen and industry experience will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to drive long-term shareholder value," said Constance "Connie" Moore, interim President and CEO.

Moore continued, "Andrew Loope has been a trusted advisor to the Company since joining our legal department from the Waller Lansden (now Holland & Knight) law firm in 2008. John Bryant has dedicated more than 20 years of his professional career to Healthcare Realty. We are grateful for his many meaningful contributions as General Counsel and look forward to working closely with him and Andrew as they continue leading our legal team."

Ferguson Partners assisted the Board of Directors in the CFO search process.

About Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes nearly 675 properties totaling approximately 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets. Additional information regarding the Company can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

Media Contacts:
Charlie Koons / Craig Singer
Brunswick Group
P; 212.333.3810

Investor Contact:
Ron Hubbard
Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8290

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors," and in its Quarterly Reports filed thereafter and in the Company's other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.