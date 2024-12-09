Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
09.12.2024 14:30 Uhr
PTC Inc.: PTC Appoints Robert Dahdah as Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has appointed Robert Dahdah as Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer.

Dahdah joins PTC from Microsoft, where he served as Corporate Vice President of Global Healthcare and Life Sciences. Dahdah will be responsible for global sales and customer success for PTC's Digital Thread group and the overall execution of the company's vertical-focused go-to-market strategy.

"Rob is an accomplished go-to-market leader with a proven track record of delivering results, building winning teams, and creating a great customer experience," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC. "We look forward to Rob bringing focus, speed, and accountability to our Digital Thread go-to-market team and helping us grow the business."

Dahdah brings more than 30 years of experience leading large, global sales and go-to-market organizations for public companies. During his tenures with companies such as Microsoft, Nuance Communications, and ADP, Dahdah has demonstrated his expertise in managing the full sales cycle, accelerating pipeline across vertical markets, expanding and cross-selling into top accounts, and creating scalable models for expansion into emerging geographies.

"I'm thrilled to join an industry leader in PTC, whose software plays a critical role in how manufacturers and product companies design, manufacture, and service the products that the world relies on," said Dahdah. "I look forward to partnering with Neil and the leadership team to help PTC achieve its goals, execute the vertical-focused go-to-market strategy, and deliver for our customers and partners."

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media

Greg Payne
[email protected]

Investors

Matt Shimao
[email protected]

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
